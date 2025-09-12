  • home icon
  • "Rory McIlroy outdid Phil with every shot" - Fans react to Phil Mickelson's viral shot potentially being shot of the year

By Anurag Bhardwaj
Modified Sep 12, 2025 14:57 GMT
Rory McIlroy and Phil Mickelson
Rory McIlroy and Phil Mickelson (Image Credit: Getty Images)

Phil Mickelson produced one of the most compelling shots during the final round of the LIV Golf Virginia. During his approach, Mickelson was at a disadvantage on the 17th hole at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club. The ball was caught in rough just above an uphill greenside bunker. From there, the six-time major winner hit an unbelievable flop shot into the hole. While the shot has even been called the shot of the season by LIV Golf, some fans believe Rory McIlroy can do much better.

On September 11, LIV Golf posted an Instagram reel about this shot, asking people if Phil Mickelson's shot in Virginia was the best so far this season. The caption to the post stated,

"Was @philmickelson’s flop shot in Virginia the best golf shot you’ve seen so far this year? 👀"
Under the comments section of this post, some fans began to compare Mickelson's shot to Rory McIlroy's. One of the fans even compared this shot to the time when McIlroy utilized the 7 Iron at the 2025 Masters, a tournament which he won. Here are a few of the fans' comments, highlighting the same:

"Rory outdid Phil with every shot," one fan stated.
Still taken from LIV Golf's Instagram post (Image Credit: Instagram @livgolf_league)
"Rory 7 iron at the masters…," another fan pointed out.
Still taken from LIV Golf's Instagram post (Image Credit: Instagram @livgolf_league)

Aside from that, some other fans praised Phil Mickelson for this incredible shot, noting that shots like this are the reason he has become such a massive figure in the golf world. Here are some of the fans' comments:

"Phil has the best flops 👏🏼," one fan stated.
"One of the best shots I’ve seen ever not just this year," another fan stated.
"Best golf shots ever seen period !!" another fan claimed.
Still taken from LIV Golf's Instagram post (Image Credit: Instagram @livgolf_league)

Phil Mickelson finished the LIV Golf Virginia with a total score of 13 under par, tying him for fourth place.

Phil Mickelson thinks that this shot was one of his "better ones"

LIV Golf Team Championship Michigan - Day One - Source: Getty

Following the conclusion of LIV Golf Virginia, the six-time major winner discussed his shot on Hole 17 during a news conference. He claimed that he was unsure during the hit and aimed far left because he wanted the shot to travel over his shoulder and into the green.

Phil Mickelson noted that the shot was not difficult to hit, but it was difficult to predict where it would land. He stated (as per ASAP Sports):

"So that was one of my better ones. It was one of my better ones. I don't know what to say because I have to aim so far left because I'm hooking it over my shoulder, and trying to guess how much it's going to hook is the challenge. But it wasn't hard stopping it."
Mickelson continued,

"It was hard guessing how much it was going to hook because it was soft greens, and I had such an uphill lie, the ball was going to go high, but just judging how much the ball was going to come over my shoulder, that was the challenge. Even I was a little bit surprised."

In the same press conference, Mickelson discussed the fan support he has received this season and how he has been loving it.

Edited by Anurag Bhardwaj
