Rory McIlroy outperformed by 20-YO pro golfer on the PGA Tour this season

Rory McIlroy has always been known for his impressive driving distances. Furthermore, he is in excellent form this year, having recently won the 2025 Masters and performing well in the Zurich Classic. However, surprisingly, McIlroy is not at the top of the best average driving list so far in the 2025 season.

The Golf Digest's X (formerly Twitter) published the top ten longest average driving distances on the PGA Tour. Surprisingly, Rory McIlroy finished third on the list, with an average of 317.5 yards. On second, Niklas Norgaard is ahead of McIlroy with a 318.5-yard average. Aldrich Potgieter, at the age of 20, tops the list with an average of 324.1 yards.

Here's a look at the whole list:

#1 Aldrich Potgieter - 324.1 yards

#2 Niklas Norgaard - 318.5 yards

#3 Rory McIlroy - 317.5 yards

#4 Michael Thorbjornsen - 316.2 yards

#5 Alejandro Tosti- 315.9 yards

#6 Kurt Kitayama- 315.8 yards

#7 Min Woo Lee - 314.8 yards

#8 Jesper Svensson - 314.6 yards

#9 Rasmus Hojgaard - 314.3 yards

#10 Keith Mitchell - 313.5 yards

The Golf Digest caption in the post referred to Aldrich Potgieter's talent for topping this list at the age of 20. The caption read:

"Oh, and Aldrich Potgieter is 20 years old. 🤯"

There are still 8 months left in the season, so Rory McIlroy has plenty of time to catch up. The average driving distances for players typically change dramatically as the season continues. And after seeing this list, fans will undoubtedly keep an eye on Alrich Potgieter to check if he can pull off this average towards the season's end.

How has Rory McIlroy's 2025 season gone so far?

Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Day Four - Source: Getty

Rory McIlroy is the talk of the town right now as he finally won the Masters after a decade-long wait, completing his career grand slam. McIlroy became the sixth person to do so in the game's history. Aside from the tournament, here is a detailed look at McIlroy's performance this year in all tournaments:

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Jan 30 – Feb 2): Dominated the field with rounds of 66-70-65-66 to finish at 21-under-par and secure a commanding victory, earning $3.6 million.

Dominated the field with rounds of 66-70-65-66 to finish at 21-under-par and secure a commanding victory, earning $3.6 million. The Genesis Invitational (Feb 13 – 16): Battled tough conditions at Torrey Pines to tie for 17th place with a 3-under total of 285, collecting $270,714 in earnings.

Battled tough conditions at Torrey Pines to tie for 17th place with a 3-under total of 285, collecting $270,714 in earnings. Arnold Palmer Invitational (Mar 6 – 9): Maintained steady form at Bay Hill to finish T15 at 3-under-par 285, taking home $349,000.

Maintained steady form at Bay Hill to finish T15 at 3-under-par 285, taking home $349,000. THE PLAYERS Championship (Mar 13 – 17): Captured his second title with a clutch performance, carding a 12-under 276 and winning $4.5 million.

Captured his second title with a clutch performance, carding a 12-under 276 and winning $4.5 million. Texas Children's Houston Open (Mar 27 – 30): Surged up the leaderboard with a final-round 64 to finish T5 at 15-under, earning $337,844.

Surged up the leaderboard with a final-round 64 to finish T5 at 15-under, earning $337,844. Masters Tournament (Apr 10 – 13): Claimed the green jacket with a composed finish at 11-under 277, earning his third win of the year and $4.2 million.

Claimed the green jacket with a composed finish at 11-under 277, earning his third win of the year and $4.2 million. Zurich Classic of New Orleans (Apr 24 – 27): Partnered in the team event and posted a strong 22-under 266 total, though earnings and placement weren’t listed.

