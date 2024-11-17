Rory McIlroy reaches a “fitting end” with DP World Tour Championship win as he details 2024 struggles

Rory McIlroy won the final 2024 DP World Tour season event, the DP World Tour Championship. He also became the Race to Dubai champion and registered his sixth Order of Merit win. McIlroy carded -15 for the event and won by two strokes.

The 35-year-old was overwhelmed with emotion in the post-round interview, and his voice choked as he explained what it meant to register his sixth Race to Dubai title.

"It means a lot," Rory McIlroy said.

"I've been through a lot this year professionally, personally. It feels like the fitting end to 2024. You know, yeah, look, I've persevered this year a lot. Had close calls. Wasn't able to get it done."

"So to be able to get over the line, I got off to a great start, and didn't have my best in the middle of the round, and Rasmus and I both struggled to get momentum."

McIlroy was co-leading the event going into the final round with Rasmus Hojgaard and Antoine Rozner. The Northern Irishman started his round on a high note with four birdies and a bogey on the first five holes to take the solo lead.

However, he lost some momentum and carded bogeys on the 9th and 13th holes. But he hung in there and made sure he didn't lose any strokes by saving pars. McIlroy did not register a birdie until the 16th and saved some crucial pars before hitting a birdie on the final hole and eventually won by two strokes.

"I thought saving par on 15 was huge. I made four great swings coming in the wedge on 16, the shot on 18, and two shots on the last. Really pleased with the way I finished and thankfully I hung on on a tough day and got it done," McIlroy concluded.

How much money did Rory McIlroy win at the 2024 DP World Tour Championship?

Rory McIlroy after winning the DP World Tour Championship 2024 - Day Four - Source: Getty

Rory McIlroy won the 2024 DP World Tour Championship, the DP World Tour's season finale. He received €2,842,442 ($2,997,249) for winning the event and 2000 Race to Dubai points.

This was McIlroy's second win of the season and his seventh overall victory in Dubai. Both his victories on the DP World Tour season this year came in Dubai, as he previously won the Hero Dubai Desert Classic earlier this year in January.

The Northern Irish golfer has made €59,833,086.59 ($63,091,776.58) as official prize money on the DP World Tour, along with 18 trophies.

