Rory McIlroy recieves a special gift from former European Tour chief at RBC Canadian Open Pro-Am

Rory McIlroy received a special gift from former European Tour chief Keith Pelley at the 2025 RBC Canadian Open. The Northern Irish golfer is playing at this week's PGA Tour event. It's his first outing since the 2025 PGA Championship.

Ahead of the tournament, Rory McIlroy played at the 2025 RBC Canadian Open Pro-Am, in which he was paired with Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment CEO Keith Pelley, who was the former DP World Tour chief. Pelley has gifted the current World No. 2 a Maple Leafs jersey.

Sports journalist Joe Callaghan shared the news about the gift McIlroy has received on his X (formerly Twitter) account, writing:

"Rory McIlroy playing RBC Canadian Open Pro-Am with Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment CEO Keith Pelley (former European Tour chief). Presented Rory with a Maple Leafs jersey. So hey, the Leafs are relevant in June after all."

Trending

Expand Tweet

Rory McIlroy has been impressive on the PGA Tour this season so far. He started his campaign at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with a victory in the game and then settled in T17 place at the Genesis Invitational. He had won three tournaments this season so far, which included his wins at the Players Championship and the Masters.

When will Rory McIlroy tee off at the 2025 RBC Canadian Open?

The tournament will kick-start with its first round on Thursday, June 5, at 6:45 a.m. ET. Players will tee off in groups of three on the first and tenth holes.

Rory McIlroy will start his game on the tenth hole in a group with Ludvig Aberg and Luke Clanton at 7:40 a.m. ET.

Here are the tee times of some notable groups at the 2025 RBC Canadian Open round 1 (all times in ET):

First tee

6:45 AM -- Justin Lower, Nicolai Højgaard, Dylan Wu

6:56 AM -- Chad Ramey, Andrew Putnam, Rico Hoey

7:07 AM -- Doug Ghim, Hayden Buckley, Mac Meissner

7:18 AM -- Davis Riley, Lee Hodges, Gary Woodland

7:29 AM -- Matthieu Pavon, Adam Svensson, Aaron Wise

7:40 AM -- Thomas Detry, Keith Mitchell, Byeong Hun An

7:51 AM -- Camilo Villegas, Emiliano Grillo, Nick Hardy

8:02 AM -- Joel Dahmen, Patrick Rodgers, Carson Young

12:11 PM -- Cameron Champ, Alex Noren, Rasmus Højgaard

12:33 PM -- Ryan Fox, Tom Kim, Cameron Young

12:44 PM -- Wyndham Clark, Justin Rose, Adam Hadwin

12:55 PM -- Robert MacIntyre, Shane Lowry, Corey Conners

1:06 PM -- Rafael Campos, Peter Malnati, Seamus Power

10th tee

6:45 AM -- Beau Hossler, Henrik Norlander, Roger Sloan

6:56 AM -- Mark Hubbard, Sam Ryder, Greyson Sigg

7:07 AM -- Mike Weir, Chan Kim, Ben Silverman

7:18 AM -- Sam Burns, Max Homa, Sungjae Im

7:29 AM -- Nick Taylor, Taylor Pendrith, Mackenzie Hughes

7:40 AM -- Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Åberg, Luke Clanton

8:02 AM -- Nate Lashley, Alex Smalley, Victor Perez

8:13 AM -- Matteo Manassero, Jackson Suber, Ashton McCulloch (a)

12 noon -- Kevin Kisner, Eric Cole, David Lipsky

12:11 PM -- Charley Hoffman, Danny Willett, Danny Walker

12:22 PM -- Lanto Griffin, Ryan Palmer, Thorbjørn Olesen

12:33 PM -- Nick Dunlap, Brandt Snedeker, Adam Schenk

12:44 PM -- Brice Garnett, Jake Knapp, Luke List

12:55 PM -- Chris Gotterup, Erik van Rooyen, Matt Wallace

1:06 PM -- Karl Vilips, Matt McCarty, Kevin Yu

1:39 PM -- Taylor Montgomery, Matthew Riedel, Justin Matthews (a)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie or out on a long drive. Know More