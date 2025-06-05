Rory McIlroy recieves a special gift from former European Tour chief at RBC Canadian Open Pro-Am

Rory McIlroy received a special gift from former European Tour chief Keith Pelley at the 2025 RBC Canadian Open. The Northern Irish golfer is playing at this week's PGA Tour event. It's his first outing since the 2025 PGA Championship.
Ahead of the tournament, Rory McIlroy played at the 2025 RBC Canadian Open Pro-Am, in which he was paired with Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment CEO Keith Pelley, who was the former DP World Tour chief. Pelley has gifted the current World No. 2 a Maple Leafs jersey.
Sports journalist Joe Callaghan shared the news about the gift McIlroy has received on his X (formerly Twitter) account, writing:
"Rory McIlroy playing RBC Canadian Open Pro-Am with Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment CEO Keith Pelley (former European Tour chief). Presented Rory with a Maple Leafs jersey. So hey, the Leafs are relevant in June after all."
Rory McIlroy has been impressive on the PGA Tour this season so far. He started his campaign at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with a victory in the game and then settled in T17 place at the Genesis Invitational. He had won three tournaments this season so far, which included his wins at the Players Championship and the Masters.
When will Rory McIlroy tee off at the 2025 RBC Canadian Open?
The tournament will kick-start with its first round on Thursday, June 5, at 6:45 a.m. ET. Players will tee off in groups of three on the first and tenth holes.
Rory McIlroy will start his game on the tenth hole in a group with Ludvig Aberg and Luke Clanton at 7:40 a.m. ET.
Here are the tee times of some notable groups at the 2025 RBC Canadian Open round 1 (all times in ET):
First tee
- 6:45 AM -- Justin Lower, Nicolai Højgaard, Dylan Wu
- 6:56 AM -- Chad Ramey, Andrew Putnam, Rico Hoey
- 7:07 AM -- Doug Ghim, Hayden Buckley, Mac Meissner
- 7:18 AM -- Davis Riley, Lee Hodges, Gary Woodland
- 7:29 AM -- Matthieu Pavon, Adam Svensson, Aaron Wise
- 7:40 AM -- Thomas Detry, Keith Mitchell, Byeong Hun An
- 7:51 AM -- Camilo Villegas, Emiliano Grillo, Nick Hardy
- 8:02 AM -- Joel Dahmen, Patrick Rodgers, Carson Young
- 12:11 PM -- Cameron Champ, Alex Noren, Rasmus Højgaard
- 12:33 PM -- Ryan Fox, Tom Kim, Cameron Young
- 12:44 PM -- Wyndham Clark, Justin Rose, Adam Hadwin
- 12:55 PM -- Robert MacIntyre, Shane Lowry, Corey Conners
- 1:06 PM -- Rafael Campos, Peter Malnati, Seamus Power
10th tee
- 6:45 AM -- Beau Hossler, Henrik Norlander, Roger Sloan
- 6:56 AM -- Mark Hubbard, Sam Ryder, Greyson Sigg
- 7:07 AM -- Mike Weir, Chan Kim, Ben Silverman
- 7:18 AM -- Sam Burns, Max Homa, Sungjae Im
- 7:29 AM -- Nick Taylor, Taylor Pendrith, Mackenzie Hughes
- 7:40 AM -- Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Åberg, Luke Clanton
- 8:02 AM -- Nate Lashley, Alex Smalley, Victor Perez
- 8:13 AM -- Matteo Manassero, Jackson Suber, Ashton McCulloch (a)
- 12 noon -- Kevin Kisner, Eric Cole, David Lipsky
- 12:11 PM -- Charley Hoffman, Danny Willett, Danny Walker
- 12:22 PM -- Lanto Griffin, Ryan Palmer, Thorbjørn Olesen
- 12:33 PM -- Nick Dunlap, Brandt Snedeker, Adam Schenk
- 12:44 PM -- Brice Garnett, Jake Knapp, Luke List
- 12:55 PM -- Chris Gotterup, Erik van Rooyen, Matt Wallace
- 1:06 PM -- Karl Vilips, Matt McCarty, Kevin Yu
- 1:39 PM -- Taylor Montgomery, Matthew Riedel, Justin Matthews (a)