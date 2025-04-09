Rory McIlroy reveals adorable question his daughter Poppy asked him after winning The Players Championship

Rory McIlroy might be a world-famous golfer, but for his 4-year-old daughter, he was was simply her dad. The Northern Irish star recently shared that it was only after his recent Players Championship victory that his daughter, Poppy, realized he was famous.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the upcoming Masters, McIlroy revealed a heartwarming story about Poppy.

"The day after The Players she went into school and there was a couple of kids had said stuff to her. She came home to me that day and said ‘Daddy, are you famous?’,"

The World No. 2 had a hilarious reaction to the adorable question. He said:

"Depends who you talk to,"

As the press conference hall erupted into laughter upon hearing the story, McIlroy mentioned that the realisation was "a bit of double-edged sword". He had previously said in the interview that his daughter realising he was famous was a "really cool but also really scary" feeling simultaneously. The 4-time Major champion went on to say that the fact that he could now share stories with his daughter felt nice.

Rory McIlroy will compete at the Masters this week. He will be looking to win his first-ever green jacket this season and finally end his more than a decade long drought of a Major Championship.

What are Rory McIlroy's odds at the 2025 Masters?

Rory McIlroy at The 2025 Masters - Practice Day Two (Source: Getty)

Rory McIlroy has already won two PGA Tour titles this season - the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Players Championship. He appears to be in prime form to win the elusive Masters this week at the Augusta National.

He is one of the favorites to win the iconic tournament this year with +650 odds to his name. The star is only behind reigning champion Scottie Scheffler with +400 odds.

Here is taking a look at the odds for the 2025 Masters (via CBS):

Scottie Scheffler +400

Rory McIlroy +650

Jon Rahm +1400

Collin Morikawa +1600

Ludvig Åberg +1800

Xander Schauffele +1800

Bryson DeChambeau +2000

Justin Thomas +2200

Joaquin Niemann +2800

Hideki Matsuyama +2800

Brooks Koepka +3000

Jordan Spieth +3300

Tommy Fleetwood +3500

Shane Lowry +3500

Viktor Hovland +3500

Patrick Cantlay +3500

Tyrrell Hatton +4000

Robert MacIntyre +5500

Russell Henley +5500

Min Woo Lee +5500

Will Zalatoris +5500

Cameron Smith +6000

Akshay Bhatia +6500

Corey Conners +7500

Tony Finau +7500

Jason Day +8000

Sepp Straka +8000

Wyndham Clark +8000

Dustin Johnson +8000

Sergio Garcia +8000

Sahith Theegala +9000

Patrick Reed +9000

Keegan Bradley +11000

Tom Kim +11000

Justin Rose +11000

Sungjae Im +11000

Brian Harman +11000

Daniel Berger +11000

Matt Fitzpatrick +12000

Adam Scott +12000

Sam Burns +12000

Davis Thompson +12000

Phil Mickelson +12000

Billy Horschel +15000

Taylor Pendrith +15000

Aaron Rai +15000

Byeong Hun An +15000

J. J. Spaun +15000

Maverick McNealy +15000

Lucas Glover +17000

Thomas Detry +17000

Michael Kim +17000

Cameron Young +17000

Nicolai Højgaard +20000

Denny McCarthy +20000

Rasmus Højgaard +20000

Laurie Canter +22000

Max Homa +25000

Harris English +25000

Stephan Jaeger +27000

Nick Taylor +27000

Nicolas Echavarria +30000

J.T. Poston +30000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +30000

Joe Highsmith +30000

Cameron Davis +30000

Max Greyserman +30000

Austin Eckroat +35000

Tom Hoge +35000

Chris Kirk +35000

Nick Dunlap +40000

Charl Schwartzel +40000

Kevin Yu +40000

Davis Riley +50000

Matt Mccarty +50000

Jhonattan Vegas +50000

Matthieu Pavon +50000

Bubba Watson +50000

Adam Schenk +75000

Thriston Lawrence +75000

Danny Willett +75000

Zach Johnson +75000

Brian Campbell +100000

Angel Cabrera +100000

Evan Beck +100000

Hiroshi Tai +100000

Justin Hastings +100000

Rafael Campos +100000

Vijay Singh +100000

Noah Kent +100000

Bernhard Langer +100000

Fred Couples +100000

Mike Weir +100000

Jose Maria Olazábal +100000

Patton Kizzire +100000

Jose Luis Ballester +100000

