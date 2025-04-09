Rory McIlroy reveals adorable question his daughter Poppy asked him after winning The Players Championship

Rory McIlroy might be a world-famous golfer, but for his 4-year-old daughter, he was was simply her dad. The Northern Irish star recently shared that it was only after his recent Players Championship victory that his daughter, Poppy, realized he was famous.
Speaking at a press conference ahead of the upcoming Masters, McIlroy revealed a heartwarming story about Poppy.
"The day after The Players she went into school and there was a couple of kids had said stuff to her. She came home to me that day and said ‘Daddy, are you famous?’,"
The World No. 2 had a hilarious reaction to the adorable question. He said:
"Depends who you talk to,"
As the press conference hall erupted into laughter upon hearing the story, McIlroy mentioned that the realisation was "a bit of double-edged sword". He had previously said in the interview that his daughter realising he was famous was a "really cool but also really scary" feeling simultaneously. The 4-time Major champion went on to say that the fact that he could now share stories with his daughter felt nice.
Rory McIlroy will compete at the Masters this week. He will be looking to win his first-ever green jacket this season and finally end his more than a decade long drought of a Major Championship.
What are Rory McIlroy's odds at the 2025 Masters?
Rory McIlroy has already won two PGA Tour titles this season - the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Players Championship. He appears to be in prime form to win the elusive Masters this week at the Augusta National.
He is one of the favorites to win the iconic tournament this year with +650 odds to his name. The star is only behind reigning champion Scottie Scheffler with +400 odds.
Here is taking a look at the odds for the 2025 Masters (via CBS):
- Scottie Scheffler +400
- Rory McIlroy +650
- Jon Rahm +1400
- Collin Morikawa +1600
- Ludvig Åberg +1800
- Xander Schauffele +1800
- Bryson DeChambeau +2000
- Justin Thomas +2200
- Joaquin Niemann +2800
- Hideki Matsuyama +2800
- Brooks Koepka +3000
- Jordan Spieth +3300
- Tommy Fleetwood +3500
- Shane Lowry +3500
- Viktor Hovland +3500
- Patrick Cantlay +3500
- Tyrrell Hatton +4000
- Robert MacIntyre +5500
- Russell Henley +5500
- Min Woo Lee +5500
- Will Zalatoris +5500
- Cameron Smith +6000
- Akshay Bhatia +6500
- Corey Conners +7500
- Tony Finau +7500
- Jason Day +8000
- Sepp Straka +8000
- Wyndham Clark +8000
- Dustin Johnson +8000
- Sergio Garcia +8000
- Sahith Theegala +9000
- Patrick Reed +9000
- Keegan Bradley +11000
- Tom Kim +11000
- Justin Rose +11000
- Sungjae Im +11000
- Brian Harman +11000
- Daniel Berger +11000
- Matt Fitzpatrick +12000
- Adam Scott +12000
- Sam Burns +12000
- Davis Thompson +12000
- Phil Mickelson +12000
- Billy Horschel +15000
- Taylor Pendrith +15000
- Aaron Rai +15000
- Byeong Hun An +15000
- J. J. Spaun +15000
- Maverick McNealy +15000
- Lucas Glover +17000
- Thomas Detry +17000
- Michael Kim +17000
- Cameron Young +17000
- Nicolai Højgaard +20000
- Denny McCarthy +20000
- Rasmus Højgaard +20000
- Laurie Canter +22000
- Max Homa +25000
- Harris English +25000
- Stephan Jaeger +27000
- Nick Taylor +27000
- Nicolas Echavarria +30000
- J.T. Poston +30000
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout +30000
- Joe Highsmith +30000
- Cameron Davis +30000
- Max Greyserman +30000
- Austin Eckroat +35000
- Tom Hoge +35000
- Chris Kirk +35000
- Nick Dunlap +40000
- Charl Schwartzel +40000
- Kevin Yu +40000
- Davis Riley +50000
- Matt Mccarty +50000
- Jhonattan Vegas +50000
- Matthieu Pavon +50000
- Bubba Watson +50000
- Adam Schenk +75000
- Thriston Lawrence +75000
- Danny Willett +75000
- Zach Johnson +75000
- Brian Campbell +100000
- Angel Cabrera +100000
- Evan Beck +100000
- Hiroshi Tai +100000
- Justin Hastings +100000
- Rafael Campos +100000
- Vijay Singh +100000
- Noah Kent +100000
- Bernhard Langer +100000
- Fred Couples +100000
- Mike Weir +100000
- Jose Maria Olazábal +100000
- Patton Kizzire +100000
- Jose Luis Ballester +100000