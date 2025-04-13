Rory McIlroy reveals his preparation for final round battle against Bryson DeChambeau at the 2025 Masters

Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau are currently the top two contenders for the 2025 Masters Tournament title. In a post-round interview, McIlroy revealed that he plans to watch an episode of a popular TV show and stay away from his phone as he prepares for the final match.
McIlroy has 28 PGA Tour wins and four major championship titles. He won the U.S. Open in 2011 and the Open Championship in 2014. He is attempting to claim his fifth major and first Masters title at Augusta National, and is in the lead.
On the other hand, Bryson DeChambeau has nine PGA Tour wins and two major championship titles. Like Rory McIlroy, he is also attempting to win the Masters Tournament for the first time in his career.
In the third round of the tournament, McIlroy made four birdies and two eagles to card a 66 at the end of the day. He is in first place with 12-under, while DeChambeau is in second place with 10-under.
When asked how he plans to prepare for his final round, Rory McIlroy said:
“I'll have some dinner. Maybe try to make it through the second episode of the third season of Bridgerton. Fell asleep during episode 1 last night. And that's it. Yeah, sort of put the phone away. Don't look at it. Try not to look at it until tomorrow night.” (Via ASAP Sports)
When DeChambeau was asked about his preparation plans for the final round, he revealed that he would practice a little bit and rest as much as possible.
“Yeah. I mean, for me, it's going to be practicing a little bit before it gets dark. Eating. Looking at my phone. I don't have a problem with that. And just getting treatment on my body. Relaxing as much as possible,” DeChambeau said. (Via ASAP Sports)
The American golfer also said that he would probably watch a fun movie. However, unlike McIlroy, who plans to watch Bridgeton, DeChambeau will relax while watching a James Bond movie.
Rory McIlroy’s scorecard from the Masters Tournament round 3
Rory McIlroy had a bogey-free round on the second day of the Masters and landed at T3 with six-under. In his third round, he shot four birdies and two eagles and landed in first place with 12-under.
Here’s a look at Rory McIlroy’s scorecard from round three:
Round 3
- Hole 1 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 2 (par 5) - 3
- Hole 3 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 4 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 5 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 6 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 7 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 8 (par 5) - 6
- Hole 9 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 10 (par 4) - 5
- Hole 11 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 12 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 13 (par 5) - 4
- Hole 14 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 15 (par 5) - 3
- Hole 16 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 17 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 18 (par 4) - 4