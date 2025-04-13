Bryson DeChambeau takes a different prepration route than Rory McIlroy ahead of final round of the 2025 Masters

Bryson DeChambeau is currently ranked second behind Rory McIlroy at the ongoing Masters. He will head into the final round on Sunday, two strokes behind the latter.

After his third round, McIlroy had reportedly mentioned that he planned on staying off his phone for the next 16 hours. Post his round on Saturday, DeChambeau was asked in the press interview what his next 16-17 hours would look like, given that he may have different plans than the Northern Irishman.

The LIV Golf star said that he doesn't have a problem with using his phone and will spend Saturday evening practicing before it gets dark. He also listed off things he was planning on doing the night before the final round.

"Yeah. I mean, for me, it's going to be practicing a little bit before it gets dark. Eating. Looking at my phone. I don't have a problem with that. And just getting treatment on my body. Relaxing as much as possible. Watching a movie, probably, tonight. A fun movie. I don't know, what's tonight -- oh, it will probably be a James Bond movie or something like that. That will be fun. I love James Bond movies. Tomorrow morning, I'll probably go to bed late and get up around 10:00, 10:30 and see how the course is playing and go from there," he said via ASAP Sports.

DeChambeau posted six birdies and two bogeys on Saturday to finish his third round at 69. His total score after Round 3 is 10-under.

"I'll be chasing tomorrow. It will be a fun test." - Bryson DeChambeau on his final round at the Masters

Bryson DeChambeau will be chasing down Rory McIlroy at the Masters in the final round on Sunday. After his third round, the LIV Golf star was asked in the press interview what he enjoyed most about chasing in the final round.

"Yeah, I think it's fun, feeling like you have to hit every single shot to the best of your ability, and you can't let off the gas pedal. You just have to focus and play the best -- absolute best golf you possibly can. When you're leading, it's a little different. I've had those times, as well. You attack that a little differently. But for me, I'll be chasing tomorrow. It will be a fun test," DeChambeau answered via ASAP Sports.

At the 2024 US Open, Bryson DeChambeau had been leading the standings after Round 3, with McIlroy at T2. After a series of blunders from McIlroy in the final four holes, DeChambeau pulled off a victory at Pinehurst No. 2 last year. A similarly intense matchup between the two golfing greats is expected to be seen at Augusta National on Sunday.

