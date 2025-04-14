Rory McIlroy reveals sharing the dinner table with Justin Rose prior to their playoff battle at the Masters

Rory McIlroy won against Justin Rose in a playoff at the 2025 Masters on Sunday. It was the former's first Masters victory in his career.
During his post-round interview, McIlroy was asked what he and Rose said to each other before the commencement of the final round. The Northern Irishman revealed that the duo had shared a dinner table together before the start of the fourth round of the tournament.
"I just -- I congratulated him on a great week. I said, we -- it's ironic how these things happen. We were invited to a dinner by a few members of the club on Tuesday night, and we were the only two players at that table, and we are the ones that end up being in the playoff. It's funny how these things work," he said via ASAP Sports.
Calling him a "great champion", McIlroy further commended Justin Rose for showing "grace" throughout his career. He also revealed that he was secretly happy that he was going against a fellow European player.
"He's a great champion. He has displayed so much grace throughout his career. You know, selfishly, I was happy that it was another Euro in the playoff. We're on a good run at the minute. We're Ryder Cup year and all that. But yeah, you know, Justin is a great champion,"
The duo will possibly play together in the 2025 Ryder Cup in September at Bethpage Black, New York.
"I feel for him a little bit because he's been so close" - Rory McIlroy on Justin Rose
This is not the first time that Justin Rose has lost out in a playoff at the Masters. In fact, the last time Augusta National saw a playoff take place, the Briton was defeated by Sergio Garcia in 2017.
Rory McIlroy recalled the incident that took place in the 81st edition of the Masters and admitted that he felt for Rose, given he was so close to winning.
"I remember watching the playoff in '17 when he went up against Sergio, and that didn't quite go his way, either. But he's had a phenomenal record around here, and I feel for him a little bit because he's been so close. Yeah, he's a good friend, and yeah, hopefully he has a few more opportunities,"
Justin Rose led the standings in the first two rounds of the 2025 Masters. However, the power dynamics shifted in the third round, as Rory McIlroy took the lead and Bryson DeChambeau trailed him.
There was a point towards the end of the final round on Sunday, where Rose had very briefly taken the solo lead from McIlroy. However, eventually the latter won the prestigious event in a sudden-death playoff. The next Major Championship in the line-up is the PGA Championship in May. It will be held at the Quail Hollow Golf Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.