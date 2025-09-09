Rory McIlroy reveals whether Team USA Ryder Cup t-shirt has his silhouette or not

Rory McIlroy has reacted to the Ryder Cup's new Team USA edition T-Shirt. The merchandise included the Ryder Cup USA logo in the center and a silhouette of a golfer in the middle. Interestingly, fans have been speculating that the silhouette is of none other than the 2025 Masters winner.

While the silhouette has a striking resemblance to McIlroy, the golfer appears to be confused after seeing it. The 36-year-old noted that while he and the silhouette share certain similarities, it could also be that of Adam Scott. The golfer stated to Sky Sports:

"It looks more like Adam Scott to me than me, I think but yeah, it's It looks it looks a little similar. I don't know."

When asked if he had any issues with USA fans wearing T-shirts with his silhouette at the Ryder Cup, McIlroy stated:

"That's okay. That's fine. I won't mind that."

Sky Sports Golf @SkySportsGolf Rory McIlroy reacts to a US Ryder Cup tee-shirt that looks like a silhouette of him 👕😅

Talking about Rory McIlroy's game, he has been in fantastic form this season. He managed to win three tournaments in the first half of the season, including the 2025 Masters where he also completed his career Grand Slam. Unfortunately, McIlroy's form dipped during the 2025 PGA Championship, but he has since recovered, recently winning the Amgen Irish Open.

McIlroy will also be competing in the BMW PGA Championship this week at Wentworth Golf Club. Following that, the golfer faces a daunting job at the Ryder Cup.

Rory McIlroy discusses how his victory will affect the 2025 Ryder Cup

PGA: TOUR Championship - Third Round - Source: Imagn

Rory McIlroy will make his eighth consecutive Ryder Cup appearance this year. The golfer is seen as a leader of this year's Team Europe, and during the BMW PGA Championship preview conference, he discussed his probable role. He also spoke about how his recent victory at the Amgen Irish Open will only increase his confidence for the Ryder Cup.

The golfer stated (as quoted by ASAP Sports):

"I think it's probably a blend of all of those. I think there's still some things in my game that I want to tidy up. I think there's always things in my game I want to tidy up regardless of what I have just won. You're always trying to find ways to see if you can get better. But also, I think it's important this week to put in a good performance because that will give you confidence going into the Ryder Cup."

Rory McIlroy added:

"It will also hopefully provide you with more of a cushion in The Race to Dubai going into the back end of the year. And then, yeah, spending some time with teammates, whether that's tonight we have a dinner or what the pairings are Thursday and Friday, I'll probably get to spend some time with a couple of them on the golf course. I think it's a bit of everything."

The Ryder Cup 2025 will take place at the Bethpage Black Golf Course in New York.

