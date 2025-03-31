Rory McIlroy's $50M private jet lands in Augusta amid elbow injury at the Houston Open

Rory McIlroy's week at the Houston Open ended with a T5 finish and an injury to his elbow. Despite that, McIlroy has landed in Augusta, a venue he scouted before he could go and play the Houston Open at the Memoriak Park Golf Course.

On social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Radar Atlas (@radaratlas2) wrote a post in which it was mentioned that the Northern Irishman was in Augusta. It's worth noting that McIlroy used the same $50M-worth plane (as reported by Irish Star) he used to scout Augusta the week before Houston Open.

You can check Radar Atlas' tweet below:

At the 2025 Masters, Rory McIlroy will be hunting for his first-ever Masters win. This upcoming event at Augusta will be McIlroy's 16th Masters. While he has been unsuccessful in previous outings, this year he will be one of the favorites as he has won two of the five events he has played until now.

The only concern McIlroy will have going into the event is the injury to his elbow. After the conclusion of the Houston Open, McIlroy in a press conference revealed that his right elbow was borthering him and that he was going to take treatment ahead of The Masters at Augusta.

How much did Rory McIlroy earn at the 2025 Houston Open?

The 2025 Houston Open had a total purse of $9.5 million. While the lion's share of this purse went to the winner Min Woo Lee, Rory McIlroy earned $337,844 for his T5 finish. Here is a detailed look at the payout for the event:

1 Min Woo Lee -20 $1,710,000

T2 Gary Woodland -19 $845,500

T2 Scottie Scheffler -19 $845,500

4 Sami Valimaki -17 $465,500

T5 Wyndham Clark -15 $337,844

T5 Rory McIlroy -15 $337,844

T5 Taylor Pendrith -15 $337,844

T5 Alejandro Tosti -15 $337,844

9 Ryan Gerard -14 $277,875

10 Mackenzie Hughes -13 $258,875

T11 Rico Hoey -12 $211,375

T11 Lee Hodges -12 $211,375

T11 Isaiah Salinda -12 $211,375

T11 Stephan Jaeger -12 $211,375

T15 Eric Cole -11 $163,875

T15 Hayden Springer -11 $163,875

T15 Ryan Fox -11 $163,875

T18 Ben Griffin -10 $108,987

T18 Sam Stevens -10 $108,987

T18 Harry Hall -10 $108,987

T18 Victor Perez -10 $108,987

T18 Joel Dahmen -10 $108,987

T18 Chris Gotterup -10 $108,987

T18 Harris English -10 $108,987

T18 Kevin Yu -10 $108,987

T18 Keith Mitchell -10 $108,987

T27 Jason Day -9 $67,925

T27 Nate Lashley -9 $67,925

T27 Davis Thompson -9 $67,925

T27 Jake Knapp -9 $67,925

T27 Jesper Svensson -9 $67,925

T32 Charlie Reiter -8 $51,911

T32 Maverick McNealy -8 $51,911

T32 Chandler Phillips -8 $51,911

T32 Tony Finau -8 $51,911

T32 Michael Kim -8 $51,911

T32 Rasmus Hojgaard -8 $51,911

T32 Nico Echavarria -8 $51,911

T39 Chan Kim -7 $36,575

T39 Matteo Manassero -7 $36,575

T39 Taylor Dickson -7 $36,575

T39 Mac Meissner -7 $36,575

T39 Michael Thorbjornsen -7 $36,575

T39 Adam Hadwin -7 $36,575

T39 Kurt Kitayama -7 $36,575

T39 Trey Mullinax -7 $36,575

T47 Chad Ramey -6 $25,593

T47 Ryo Hisatsune -6 $25,593

T47 Emiliano Grillo -6 $25,593

T47 Thomas Detry -6 $25,593

T47 William Mouw -6 $25,593

T52 Trevor Cone -5 $22,302

T52 Davis Riley -5 $22,302

T52 David Skinns -5 $22,302

T52 Rickie Fowler -5 $22,302

T52 Pierceson Coody -5 $22,302

T52 Matt McCarty -5 $22,302

T52 Patrick Rodgers -5 $22,302

T52 Jackson Suber -5 $22,302

60 Sungjae Im -4 $21,375

T61 Matthew Riedel -3 $20,995

T61 Sam Ryder -3 $20,995

T61 Mason Andersen -3 $20,995

T64 Antoine Rozner -2 $20,425

T64 Charley Hoffman -2 $20,425

T64 Philip Knowles -2 $20,425

T67 Sahith Theegala -1 $19,950

T67 Adam Svensson -1 $19,950

69 John Pak E $19,665

