Rory McIlroy's $50M private jet lands in Augusta amid elbow injury at the Houston Open

Rory McIlroy's week at the Houston Open ended with a T5 finish and an injury to his elbow. Despite that, McIlroy has landed in Augusta, a venue he scouted before he could go and play the Houston Open at the Memoriak Park Golf Course.
On social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Radar Atlas (@radaratlas2) wrote a post in which it was mentioned that the Northern Irishman was in Augusta. It's worth noting that McIlroy used the same $50M-worth plane (as reported by Irish Star) he used to scout Augusta the week before Houston Open.
You can check Radar Atlas' tweet below:
At the 2025 Masters, Rory McIlroy will be hunting for his first-ever Masters win. This upcoming event at Augusta will be McIlroy's 16th Masters. While he has been unsuccessful in previous outings, this year he will be one of the favorites as he has won two of the five events he has played until now.
The only concern McIlroy will have going into the event is the injury to his elbow. After the conclusion of the Houston Open, McIlroy in a press conference revealed that his right elbow was borthering him and that he was going to take treatment ahead of The Masters at Augusta.
How much did Rory McIlroy earn at the 2025 Houston Open?
The 2025 Houston Open had a total purse of $9.5 million. While the lion's share of this purse went to the winner Min Woo Lee, Rory McIlroy earned $337,844 for his T5 finish. Here is a detailed look at the payout for the event:
- 1 Min Woo Lee -20 $1,710,000
- T2 Gary Woodland -19 $845,500
- T2 Scottie Scheffler -19 $845,500
- 4 Sami Valimaki -17 $465,500
- T5 Wyndham Clark -15 $337,844
- T5 Rory McIlroy -15 $337,844
- T5 Taylor Pendrith -15 $337,844
- T5 Alejandro Tosti -15 $337,844
- 9 Ryan Gerard -14 $277,875
- 10 Mackenzie Hughes -13 $258,875
- T11 Rico Hoey -12 $211,375
- T11 Lee Hodges -12 $211,375
- T11 Isaiah Salinda -12 $211,375
- T11 Stephan Jaeger -12 $211,375
- T15 Eric Cole -11 $163,875
- T15 Hayden Springer -11 $163,875
- T15 Ryan Fox -11 $163,875
- T18 Ben Griffin -10 $108,987
- T18 Sam Stevens -10 $108,987
- T18 Harry Hall -10 $108,987
- T18 Victor Perez -10 $108,987
- T18 Joel Dahmen -10 $108,987
- T18 Chris Gotterup -10 $108,987
- T18 Harris English -10 $108,987
- T18 Kevin Yu -10 $108,987
- T18 Keith Mitchell -10 $108,987
- T27 Jason Day -9 $67,925
- T27 Nate Lashley -9 $67,925
- T27 Davis Thompson -9 $67,925
- T27 Jake Knapp -9 $67,925
- T27 Jesper Svensson -9 $67,925
- T32 Charlie Reiter -8 $51,911
- T32 Maverick McNealy -8 $51,911
- T32 Chandler Phillips -8 $51,911
- T32 Tony Finau -8 $51,911
- T32 Michael Kim -8 $51,911
- T32 Rasmus Hojgaard -8 $51,911
- T32 Nico Echavarria -8 $51,911
- T39 Chan Kim -7 $36,575
- T39 Matteo Manassero -7 $36,575
- T39 Taylor Dickson -7 $36,575
- T39 Mac Meissner -7 $36,575
- T39 Michael Thorbjornsen -7 $36,575
- T39 Adam Hadwin -7 $36,575
- T39 Kurt Kitayama -7 $36,575
- T39 Trey Mullinax -7 $36,575
- T47 Chad Ramey -6 $25,593
- T47 Ryo Hisatsune -6 $25,593
- T47 Emiliano Grillo -6 $25,593
- T47 Thomas Detry -6 $25,593
- T47 William Mouw -6 $25,593
- T52 Trevor Cone -5 $22,302
- T52 Davis Riley -5 $22,302
- T52 David Skinns -5 $22,302
- T52 Rickie Fowler -5 $22,302
- T52 Pierceson Coody -5 $22,302
- T52 Matt McCarty -5 $22,302
- T52 Patrick Rodgers -5 $22,302
- T52 Jackson Suber -5 $22,302
- 60 Sungjae Im -4 $21,375
- T61 Matthew Riedel -3 $20,995
- T61 Sam Ryder -3 $20,995
- T61 Mason Andersen -3 $20,995
- T64 Antoine Rozner -2 $20,425
- T64 Charley Hoffman -2 $20,425
- T64 Philip Knowles -2 $20,425
- T67 Sahith Theegala -1 $19,950
- T67 Adam Svensson -1 $19,950
- 69 John Pak E $19,665