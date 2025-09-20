"Rory McIlroy's an attention seeking douche" - Fans react to the Northern Irishman's jibe at Bryson DeChambeau

Rory McIlroy recently took a dig at Bryson DeChambeau about his latest comments, and the fans were quick to share their thoughts about it. DeChambeau had revealed his plan to 'chirp' in McIlroy's ear in the upcoming Ryder Cup in one of his interviews during the Happy Gilmore 2 premiere.The 45th Ryder Cup is scheduled to take place from September 26 to 28 at Bethpage, New York. Ahead of the much-awaited clash, Bryson DeChambeau spoke about how he plans to 'chirp' in Rory McIlroy's ear if the two golfers are set to play against each other. The Northern Irishman responded to DeChambeau's comments and slammed the latter's 'attention-seeking' behavior. McIlroy said:&quot;I think the only way he gets attention is by mentioning other people. That is basically what I think of that. To get attention he will mention me or Scottie [Scheffler] or others&quot;The golf world reacted to McIlroy's dig in the comment section of NUCLR Golf's post. While some fans pointed out the irony of the comment, a few others grew curious about the clash at the Ryder Cup. Here are a few comments by fans.&quot;Rory's an attention seeking douche&quot;One user's comment on X - Source - @golfan101_ on XFans also spoke about the following DeChambeau already has with his online presence:&quot;He gets more attention these days than Rory, especially after masters, with his YouTube following and challenges and charisma&quot;One of the comments on the post by NUCLR Golf - Source - @C_Reilly5 on X&quot;Rory gets the most attention when he’s throwing a temper tantrum or a club&quot;One fan's comment - Source - Drewdog919 on X&quot;Bryson is literally one of if not the most followed athlete online and in person. What is @McIlroyRory talking about? 🤣,&quot;a fan pointed out.One of the fans' reactions- Source - @k_thom37 on X&quot;I want to see these two going at it with their drivers. It'll be great to watch who can drive it better,&quot; one user wrote.One fan's anticipation for the Ryder Cup - Source - @xbergermanx on X &quot;I have more respect for Rory than Bryson. But I wish they would find a way to get along,&quot; another commented.Screenshot of a fan's reaction - Source - @TFerrari64 on X The golf world will be eager to see how this rivalry between Rory McIlroy and DeChambeau will pan out at the upcoming edition of the Ryder Cup.When Rory McIlroy shut Bryson DeChambeau down in the pastRory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau have had a clash of words in the past, the most recent being at the 2025 Masters tournament. During his post-round interview, DeChambeau shared that McIlroy did not interact with him ahead of the final round.McIlroy later responded to the LIV golfer's statements and justified his actions. He maintained that it was purely about his mindset going into the final round of the Masters.