  • Bryson DeChambeau says he will be ‘chirping’ in Rory McIlroy’s ear at Ryder Cup after receiving cold treatment at the Masters

By Sarah Rishama Madaki
Published Jul 24, 2025 01:39 GMT
LIV Golf star Bryson DeChambeau recently revealed his plan to approach Rory McIlroy at the upcoming Ryder Cup. He intends to chirp in the Grand Slam winner's ear all day following an incident at the 2025 Masters Tournament.

DeChambeau and McIlroy were top contenders for the 2025 Masters title at Augusta National. When asked if they discussed anything ahead of the final round, DeChambeau said that McIlroy wouldn’t talk to him.

During the Happy Gilmore 2 premier, the two-time major champion was asked to share his thoughts on the possibility of facing off against the Grand Slam winner at the Ryder Cup. He said,

“I’ll be chirping in his ear this time. Now if we go up against each other, I mean, you can be sure of it.”
Rory McIlroy went on to clinch the 2025 Masters title to become a Grand Slam winner. Meanwhile, Bryson DeChambeau fell to fifth place and finished four strokes behind the lead.

Following the conclusion of the tournament, McIlroy shed some light on why he didn’t speak to DeChambeau ahead of the final round showdown. He said that golfers approach games in different ways, and not speaking to his opponent was his way of trying to maintain his focus. (Via Yahoo Sports).

“Yeah, like I was focused on myself and what I needed to do. That’s really all that it was. It wasn’t anything against him or against — it’s just I felt that’s what I needed to do to try to get the best out of myself that day.”

Bryson DeChambeau is set to play for team US in the 2025 Ryder Cup, while McIlroy will represent team Europe. The tournament will kick off on September 26 at Bethpage Black Course, Farmingdale, New York.

Bryson DeChambeau speaks on Scottie Scheffler’s iconic Open Championship victory - “In a league of his own”

Bryson DeChambeau teed off in the 2025 Open Championship at Royal Portrush last week. World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler claimed the title, while DeChambeau tied for 10th place.

During a post-round press conference, the two-time major champion praised Scheffler for improving his game over the years and being a force on the course. He said (via ASAP Sports),

“Scottie's in a league of his own right now. I played with him a lot in college, and he was not that good, so he's figured out a lot of stuff since then. It's really impressive to see and something we can all learn from for sure.”

Bryson DeChambeau kicked off his first round at Royal Portrush with a discouraging 7-over 78. However, he picked up speed in his second round and flipped the script by scoring 6-under and making the cut. He finished the tournament with a total of 9-under 275, eight strokes behind Scheffler, who won with 17-under.

Edited by Pratham K Sharma
