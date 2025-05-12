"Rory McIlroy's still a b***h," "He can compete"- Fans divided over the 2025 Masters winner's confidence ahead of the PGA Championship

Rory McIlroy won the 2025 Masters at the Augusta National Golf Club last month to complete his career grand slam. He is currently in the field preparing for the 2025 PGA Championship, but fans were divided over his chances this week for the second major of the year.

NUCLR Golf shared a tweet and revealed Rory's thoughts ahead of the 2025 PGA Championship, where he said he is in a good place.

"🚨👀⛳️ Rory McIlroy heads to Quail Hollow, a place he’s won 4 times prior: 'I think I'm in a good place. I didn't feel like I played all that well this week, I still finished seventh. Even my -- what I feel is my bad golf, I'm still there or thereabouts. A couple little improvements and little tweaks, especially going to a place I love like Quail Hollow, and I feel like I'm in a really good spot.'"

"And he’s still a b***h," wrote a fan.

"He finished T7 in a field without Scottie, Bryson, Rahm and more. Not looking good," commented another.

One fan said if he continues to drive as he did last week, he has zero chances of contending, but can get in contention if he addresses the issue.

"If he drives it like this week then zero chance of contending. Gets that sorted out and he can compete anytime," a fan wrote.

"Rory drove the ball all over the place and was mediocre with his approaches. The only reason he competed was his putting. If he hits it like this next week, he won’t be near the leaders," believed another fan.

However, there were a couple of tweets in support of McIlroy as they said he is playing like a golfer with experience and freely.

"He’s playing like a free man, that’s dangerous," a user commented.

"He's playing like a golfer with experience," believes another fan.

Rory McIlroy at the Truist Championship - Final Round - Source: Imagn

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy finished T7 for the event at the 2025 Truist Championship last week and struggled a bit with his game. So it will be interesting to see how he performs this week at the 2025 PGA Championship.

Looking back at Rory McIlroy's performance on the PGA Tour this season

Rory McIlroy has had an incredible season on the PGA Tour so far. In the 8 events he has played, the Northern Irish golfer has registered three wins and hasn't missed a cut on the PGA Tour yet.

He is currently leading the season-long FedEx Cup rankings and has made $13,929,150 as official money on the PGA Tour.

Here's how Rory McIlroy has performed in all the PGA Tour events in 2025:

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am – 1st, -21, $3,600,000

– 1st, -21, $3,600,000 The Genesis Invitational – T17, -3, $270,714

– T17, -3, $270,714 Arnold Palmer Invitational – T15, -3, $349,000

– T15, -3, $349,000 THE PLAYERS Championship – 1st, -12, $4,500,000

– 1st, -12, $4,500,000 Texas Children's Houston Open – T5, -15, $337,844

– T5, -15, $337,844 Masters Tournament – 1st, -11, $4,200,000

– 1st, -11, $4,200,000 Zurich Classic of New Orleans – T12, -22, $69,092

– T12, -22, $69,092 Truist Championship – T7, -10, $602,500

