Rory McIlroy set to defend his title at Genesis Scottish Open as he confirms his participation

Rory McIlroy has declared his intention of pursuing a major title during the 2024 season. However, this does not remove from his interest other tournaments that, for one reason or another, are important to him. Such is the case for the Genesis Scottish Open.

The Northern Irishman has already committed to participate in the 2024 edition of the Genesis Scottish Open. The news was announced on the official account of the event on the social media network X. The post included the following caption:

"RORY MCILROY RETURNS! The reigning Champion is officially back to defend his Genesis Scottish Open title in 2024!"

Rory McIlroy won the 2023 edition of the Genesis Scottish Open, held at The Renaissance Club. There, he scored 15-under 265 to defeat Robert MacIntyre by just one stroke.

The 2024 edition will be played again at The Renaissance from July 11-14. As usual, the event will occupy the weekend before The Open Championship, which will also be played in Scotland (Royal Troon).

The Scottish Open has been played since 1972. After the first two editions, it stopped for 13 years. The event returned in 1986 and has been one of the main events on the European calendar. Since 2022, it has been co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour.

Currently, the event is part of the Rolex Series of the DP World Tour. It awards three places in the field of The Open Championship, for the three best placed players, not otherwise exempt.

Only one Scot has won the Scottish Open in its history. It was none other than the local idol Colin Montgomerie back in 1999.

It is fair to say that before 1972, two editions of a tournament with the same name were played. It took place in 1935 and 1936, and the latter was won by the local Jimmy Adams. That same year, he finished runner up in The Open Championship.

Rory McIlroy at the Genesis Scottish Open

The Northern Irishman won the 2023 edition of the Genesis Scottish Open, but his previous experiences at the event had not been so positive. In fact, Rory McIlroy had never been able to finish in the Top 10s prior to his victory.

His debut at the Scottish Open occurred when he was still an amateur in 2005, when he was later cut. McIlroy returned three years later at Loch Lomond Golf Club and improved remarkably. He finished at T19 after scoring 5 under 279.

However, his best result before winning in 2023 was in 2014. That year, he finished T14 at Royal Aberdeen with a score of 7 under 277.

The overall balance of McIlroy's participation in the Genesis Scottish Open is as follows:

2005, (Loch Lomond Golf Club), CUT

2008, (Loch Lomond Golf Club), T19

2014, (Royal Aberdeen Golf Club), T14

2017, (Dundonald Golf Links), T91

2019, (The Renaissance Club), T34

2021, (The Renaissance Club), T88

2023, (The Renaissance Club), 1

His victory in the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open was the 24th of McIlroy's career on the PGA Tour and the 16th on the DP World Tour.