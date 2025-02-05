Rory McIlroy, co-founder of TGL Golf, is set to play against Tommy Fleetwood on February 4, 2025. This will be the 5th TGL match since the league's debut in January. McIlroy will be competing for Boston Common Golf, while Fleetwood will play for Los Angeles Golf Club.

McIlroy is a Northern Irish professional golfer and PGA Tour player who turned pro in 2007. The 35-year-old golfer has won 27 PGA Tour events, with his most recent win being the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Tommy Fleetwood, on the other hand, is an English professional golfer and PGA Tour player with seven European Tour wins and a total of ten professional wins. He competed in the just concluded AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at T22.

McIlroy and Fleetwood will play against each other at SoFi Center, home to the new tech-infused golf league. McIlroy’s team and Fleetwood’s team will play 15 holes against each other. Holes one to nine will be in triples format consisting of 3-on-3 alternate plays, while holes ten to 15 will be singles, where players will go head-to-head over six holes. Each hole is worth one point and the shot clock starts at 40 seconds.

For today’s match, McIlroy will play alongside Adam Scott and Keegan Bradley for Boston Common Golf, while Tommy Fleetwood will play alongside Collin Morikawa and Justin Rose for Los Angeles Golf Club.

Here is the playing order for the Singles matchups for the 5th TGL match:

Rory McIlroy vs. Tommy Fleetwood [holes 10 &13]

Adam Scott vs. Collin Morikawa [holes 11 & 14]

Keegan Bradley vs. Justin Rose [holes 12 &15]

Fans can watch the game by 9 pm ET on ESPN, ESPN+, Sky Sports, and Fox Sports Australia.

A look at Rory McIlroy’s performance in the 4th TGL match

PGA: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - First Round - Source: Imagn

Rory McIlroy faced off against Tiger Woods in the 4th TGL match on January 27, 2025. The game started with McIlroy missing his opening putt on hole one, while both teams remained scoreless on hole 2.

On hole five, McIlroy made a clutch putt, taking Boston Common ahead of Jupiter Links. However, Jupiter Links tied the score when Keegan Bradley’s shot entered the penalty area. On hole 10, Woods and McIlroy went head-to-head on par-5, but Woods got a shot clock violation and McIlroy won the hole, putting Boston Common ahead at 2-1.

Jupiter Links tied the score on hole 11 and went ahead of Boston Common on hole 12, while McIlroy and Woods faced off again on hole 13. Here, both players found the fairway, and Jupiter Links remained ahead, with the score being 3-2.

By hole 15, the tension was high as both teams ended in a tie, resulting in the first overtime in TGL history. Adam Scott missed the final shot and so, Jupiter Links won the match by a close 4-3 margin.

