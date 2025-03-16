Rory McIlroy starts strong in final round of The Players Championship 2025

Rory McIlroy is making a loud statement on the front nine of Round 4 at The Players Championship 2025, posting an early birdie and eagle, which leaves him in contention at TPC Sawgrass. A sharp start by the Northern Irishman pulled him closer to leader JJ Spaun to keep his championship hopes alive in difficult conditions.

McIlroy’s eagle was prompted by a stellar second shot that left him on the green in two, making for an easy wrap-up. His birdie, though, was a testament to his strength, battling from the rough to score. These early gains have steadied his position following a difficult third round, given a one-over 73 in gale-force winds.

Rory McIlroy is tied for fifth at eight under, four shots behind Spaun, who leads at 12 under. Spaun’s hold on the top is shaky, with Bud Cauley lurking at 11 under. The leaderboard is cramped, with Akshay Bhatia and Corey Conners surrounding McIlroy in fifth.

The wind has played a part in the tournament — with strong gusts testing players and keeping them shaky. Tee times for the final round were moved up because of forecast thunderstorms, and McIlroy started at 9:50 a.m. ET in the penultimate group.

Rory McIlroy, who's chasing a second Players Championship title, remains hopeful. Despite some struggles, especially with his short game, his early momentum could become a difference-maker. If he keeps up this pace and avoids the unpredictable weather, McIlroy has a decent shot at a memorable Sunday.

Rory McIlroy’s previous performances at TPC Sawgrass

Rory McIlroy’s relationship with TPC Sawgrass has been a rollercoaster of early struggles followed by a string of victories. From missing the cut in his first three appearances to conquering the Stadium Course. McIlroy has evolved at Sawgrass as a player.

By 2019, Rory McIlroy was a battle-tested champion. He had contended at THE PLAYERS many times. He showed a masterclass in resilience that year. Beginning the last round slowly, he cranked up the pressure on the notorious finishing stretch.

McIlroy sunk a key birdie on 15 and drilling a mammoth 347-yard drive on 16, which set up another. Keeping his nerve on the treacherous 17th, he collected his first PLAYERS Championship title, appropriately, on St. Patrick’s Day.

"This is probably the deepest field of the year, with so much on the line," McIlroy said after his win. "I'm thankful it was my turn this week".

However, McIlroy’s history at TPC Sawgrass has been one of inconsistency despite his success. He has missed the cut six times in 14 appearances. The Stadium Course is known for demanding precision shot-making, but McIlroy’s game has tended to swing between brilliance and frustration.

His numbers tell a definitive story: He has enjoyed the back nine, playing it 56-under since 2013, while the front nine has often been his Achilles’ heel.

Rory McIlroy started the 2023 edition with an ugly 4-over 76, which put him toward the bottom of the leaderboard. His putting woes hurt him, and an uncharacteristic three-putt on the par-5 16th hole illustrated his difficulties.

However, in 2024, McIlroy got off to a fast start, matching the record at THE PLAYERS with 10 birdies in the opening round, posting a 65. But even in that stellar round, he exhibited moments of vulnerability, hitting the water twice.

There has never been no doubt about McIlroy’s bounce-back ability. With his elite ball striking and better putting, he has all the tools to succeed gain at TPC Sawgrass/

