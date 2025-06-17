"Rory McIlroy in tears," "Jay Monahan is a disgrace" - Fans react to Brian Rolapp's appointment as PGAT CEO

The PGA Tour announced two major decisions on June 17. On one hand, they officially welcomed Brian Rolapp to the tour as their new CEO. On the other hand, the PGA Tour stated that current commissioner Jay Monahan will leave the tour by the end of 2026.

NUCLR Golf recently posted this news on their X account, along with the offer letter the PGA extended to Brian Rolapp.

"🚨⛳️🏌️‍♂️ #NEW — The PGA Tour has officially announced Brian Rolapp as CEO. Jay Monahan to remain with the Tour until the end of 2026." The caption of this post read.

Interestingly, in the comments section of this post, fans were happier with Jay Monahan's departure than with Brian Rolapp's arrival. One fan even mentioned Rory McIlroy in the comments section because of his and Monahan's previous support for each other. The fan's comment read,

"Rory in tears… his bestie Jay's gone!"

Aside from that, some fans in the comments criticized Jay Monahan as a disgrace to the PGA Tour. Here are some of the fan comments:

"Monahan is a disgrace!" One pointed out.

"The man who killed the PGA," One fan even gave this title to Monahan.

"See ya never, Monahan!" Another fan gave some sarcasm.

"Glad Monahan is gone! Guess he got rich enough now to leave." Another fan explained.

"Another year and a half?!? 🤮" One fan claimed.

Interestingly, some fans in the comments also expressed concern about Brian Rolapp joining the tour. The concerns were regarding the decisions Rolapp made in the NFL. The comment of this fan read,

"If he tries to bring in ANY of the woke bullshit from the NFL we have to run him outta town ASAP."

Joe Gorder expresses his excitement over Brian Rolapp joining the team

NFL: NFL Annual League Meeting - Source: Imagn

Joe Gorder currently serves as Chairman of the PGA TOUR Policy Board and the PGA TOUR Enterprises Board. He is involved in many strategic decisions regarding the tour, and he recently remarked on Brian Rolapp's hiring. There, he asserted that Rolapp's hire was made as a team decision. Aside from that, Gorder also praised Jay Monahan for his service.

According to the PGA Tour's official announcement page, Gorder stated:

"This appointment reflects the unity and strategic alignment across our governance structure—from our Player Directors and Independent Board Members to our investors in the Strategic Sports Group and the Commissioner. I am grateful to Jay for his commitment to the future of the TOUR and his focus on a smooth and successful transition. Brian’s leadership will help us move forward with clarity, purpose, and momentum.”

Rolapp spent 22 years as an NFL executive, and he has what it takes to build the PGA Tour. He is overjoyed to be working with the circuit, especially since the PGA is such an important turn.

