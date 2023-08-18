Rory McIlroy tee times: When will the BMW Championship co-leader tee off on Friday?

Defending FedEx Cup champion Rory McIlroy produced an excellent performance in the opening round of the 2023 BMW Championship. He, alongside the 2023 Open Championship winner, Brian Harman, is jointly leading the leaderboard after Thursday's play at the Olympia Fields North Course.

The Northern Irish golfer is paired with Lucas Glover, who is placed on the T23 rank on the leaderboard after the first round. The duo will now tee off at 1:38 p.m. ET.

Rory McIlroy shot a bogey-less 5 under 65 in the opening round. His scorecard included four birdies, while Brian Harman carded the same score with the help of six birdies and a bogey.

The Champion Golfer of the Year, Harman, is paired with Tommy Fleetwood and they will tee off at 1:49 p.m. at the 2023 BMW Championship.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler had a blistering performance as well on the opening round of the BMW Championship. He is currently on the T3 rank on the leaderboard and is paired with Jon Rahm, the first-ranked golfer in the FedEx Cup rankings. They will tee off at 11:21 a.m. ET.

What are the tee times for Friday's play at the 2023 BMW Championship?

Below are the tee times and pairings for the second FedEx Cup playoff event (all times in ET):

9:26 a.m. - Cam Davis, Cameron Young

9:37 a.m. - Andrew Putnam, Eric Cole

9:48 a.m. - Seamus Power, Lee Hodges

9:59 a.m. - Kurt Kitayama, Denny McCarthy

10:10 a.m. - Chris Kirk, Sam Burns

10:21 a.m. - Corey Conners, Tyrrell Hatton

10:32 a.m. - Jason Day, Collin Morikawa

10:43 a.m. - Si Woo Kim, Tom Kim

10:54 a.m. - Tony Finau, Taylor Moore

11:10 a.m. - Viktor Hovland, Wyndham Clark

11:21 a.m. - Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler

11:32 a.m. - Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler

11:43 a.m. - Harris English, Patrick Rodgers

11:54 a.m. - J.T. Poston, Brendon Todd

12:05 p.m. - Adam Svensson, Matt Fitzpatrick

12:16 p.m. - Adam Hadwin, Byeong Hun An

12:27 p.m. - Sahith Theegala, Justin Rose

12:43 p.m. - Jordan Spieth, Sungjae Im

12:54 p.m. - Emiliano Grillo, Sepp Straka

1:05 p.m. - Xander Schauffele, Adam Schenk

1:16 p.m. - Russell Henley, Nick Taylor

1:27 p.m. - Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa

1:38 p.m. - Rory McIlroy, Lucas Glover

1:49 p.m. - Brian Harman, Tommy Fleetwood

2:00 p.m. - Hideki Matsuyama, Tom Hoge

How to watch the 2023 BMW Championship on Friday?

The second post-season playoff event features a field of the top 50 players from the FedEx Cup Rankings. The tournament has a massive prize pool of $20 million and will offer the winner a $3.6 million paycheck.

Fans can watch the entire event on Golf Channel from 02:00 p.m. to 06:00 p.m. ET. They can also tune in to the SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio channel from 12:00 p.m. to 06:00 p.m. ET. The live digital broadcasting will start on the PGA Tour Live from 9:15 a.m. and will end at 06:00 p.m.