Rory McIlroy tee times: When will the star golfer resume play at The Open Championship on Friday?

The Open Championship has returned to Royal Liverpool for the first time since Rory McIlroy won the Claret Jug in 2014. The Northern Irishman has won at the venue before, providing him with an opportunity to play better and repeat history.

On Thursday, he made a strong start to the competition. He finished with a score of 71 after making three bogeys and three birdies on the first 18 holes.

Rory McIlroy will start the second round five strokes behind the tournament leader Christo Limprecht, Tommy Fleetwood, and Emiliano Grillo. He will tee off with his opening round partners Jon Rahm and Justin Rose at 4:58 am ET on the first hole of the Royal Liverpool.

The Open Championship is slated to commence with the second round at 1:35 am ET. Rasmus Hojgaard will take the first shot of the day with Matthew Southgate and Alex Fitzpatrick.

The first-round leader Christo Lamprecht will tee off at 7:53 am ET alongside Louis Oosthuizen and Joost Luiten, while the defending champion Cam Smith will tee off with Xander Schauffele and Wyndham Clark at 9:59 am ET.

Rory Mcilroy's performance at the 2023 Open Championship

Rory McIlroy started the game at the Royal Liverpool with a birdie on the second hole on Thursday. On the front nine, he had two bogeys and one birdie, while on the back nine, he had two birdies and one bogey.

McIlroy finished 32nd with Lucas Herbert, JT Poston, Nicolai Hojgaard, Marcel Siem, Min Woo Lee, Brandon Robinson Thompson, Joost Luiten Laurie Canter Tyrrell Hatton, Jordan Smith, Matthew Southgate, Sepp Straka, Thriston Lawrence, Zack Fischer.

Tommy Fleetwood topped the leaderboard after the first round, alongside Christo Lamprecht and Emiliano Grillo. He finished the first round with six birdies and one bogey to take the lead with a total of 66.

The English golfer elaborated on his performance via CBS:

"It was very cool, and you can't ask for more from the fans and the support. They were so great to me today … from the first tee onwards throughout the round, the way they were down the last hole there, the reception I got. Such a special opportunity to play so close to home, but have that support and play an Open, glad I gave them some good golf to watch. ... So, so cool for me to step out on the golf course and getting that kind of support."

The 2023 US Open winner Wyndham Clark settled at seventh position alongside Alex Noren, Michael Stewart, Stewart Cink, Max Homa, and Shubhankar Sharma.

Here is the leaderboard of the 2023 Open Championship Round 1:

T1 Christo Lamprecht (a) -5

T1 Tommy Fleetwood -5

T1 Emiliano Grillo -5

T4 Antoine Rozner -4

T4 Adrian Otaegui -4

T4 Brian Harman -4

T7 Stewart Cink -3

T7 Wyndham Clark -3

T7 Alex Noren -3

T7 Max Homa -3

T7 Shubhankar Sharma -3

T7 Michael Stewart -3

T13 Matthew Jordan -2

T13 Jordan Spieth -2

T13 Si Woo Kim -2

T13 Alexander Bjork -2

T13 Guido Migliozzi -2

T13 Oliver Wilson -2

T19 Patrick Reed -1

T19 Thomas Pieters -1

T19 Patrick Cantlay -1

T19 Brooks Koepka -1

T19 Hideki Matsuyama -1

T19 Scottie Scheffler -1

T19 Xander Schauffele -1

T19 Richard Bland -1

T19 Romain Langasque -1

T19 David Lingmerth -1

T19 Keegan Bradley -1

T19 Sungjae Im -1

T19 Viktor Hovland -1

T32 Lucas Herbert E

T32 Joost Luiten E

T32 JT Poston E

T32 Jordan Smith E

T32 Sepp Straka E

T32 Seamus Power E

T32 Nicolai Hojgaard E

T32 Marcel Siem E

T32 Laurie Canter E

T32 Matthew Southgate E

T32 Zack Fischer E

T32 Min Woo Lee E

T32 Thriston Lawrence E

T32 Rory McIlroy E

T32 Tyrrell Hatton E

T32 Brandon Robinson Thompson E