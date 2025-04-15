Rory McIlroy updates his bio after historic achievement at Augusta National

The 2025 Masters Champion Rory McIlroy updated his bio on social media platforms on Tuesday, after his landmark victory at Augusta National last week.

McIlroy completed his career Grand Slam by claiming the Masters title with a thrilling win on April 13, Sunday. The Northern Irish golfer was lauded by the golf world after his historic achievement, which was long overdue for McIlroy.

Rory McIlroy at The Masters 2025 - Source: Getty

There have been multiple changes surrounding the 35-year-old golfer's first green jacket win. One of them is McIlroy getting closer to the No.1 spot on the OWGR table. He also became the third golfer to reach a career Grand Slam and win The Players Championship.

The latest change after his triumph at Augusta was done by Rory McIlroy himself. He updated his bio on his social media handles- X and Instagram, adding his latest achievement under his name.

"Grand Slam Winner"

Rory McIlroy's updated bio on his X profile - Source - X.com/McIlroyRory

The five-time major has also updated his display and cover pictures following his victory. McIlroy ended his Major championship drought of 11 years, along with achieving his career Grand Slam.

McIlroy had already won three other Majors- the PGA Championship in 2012 and 2014, the U.S. Open in 2011 and the Open Championship in 2014.

On his route to claim his latest victory, the 2025 Masters Champion made a strong comeback from his T27 position after the first round. Following his even par score of 72 on the first day, McIlroy shot 66 in rounds two and three to climb up to the top of the leaderboard. After shooting one-over-par score of 73 at the end of the fourth round, he faced Justin Rose in the playoff. McIlroy birdied the 18th hole to claim the 2025 Masters title.

Rory McIlroy conveys a special message to his daughter

The 35-year-old golfer won the Masters title on his 17th appearance at the tournament, after having come close to winning it multiple times.

During his speech post his dream finally came true, McIlroy shared a message with his 4-year-old daughter, Poppy McIlroy:

"The one thing I would say to my daughter Poppy… Never give up on your dreams. Never, ever give up on your dreams.”

Rory McIlroy also posted a picture of himself holding the Masters trophy on his social media pages with a caption giving a similar message:

"Dreams do come true."

During his post-match press conference, McIlroy also spoke about his caddie and childhood friend, Harry Diamond, and gave him much-deserved credit.

Rory McIlroy was congratulated by personalities beyond the golf world. The spectacular win garnered wishes from tennis stars Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic; cricketers such as Glenn Maxwell, Kevin Pietersen and many others.

