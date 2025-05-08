Rory McIlroy and his wife likely to move into Surrey home where the golfer reportedly spent $18m in 2024

Rory McIlroy and his wife Erica Stoll are reportedly looking to move into their Surrey home after the 2025 U.S. Open. The star golfer had reportedly spent around $18M on a house near London before the shocking news of his divorce from Erica in 2024. The pair, who eventually reconciled, will be moving to the house this year with their daughter, Poppy, reports The Mirror.

McIlroy had filed for divorce from Stoll in May last year. The Sun had reported at the time that the ace golfer was building a house in Wentworth, Surrey according to the family's specifications. According to sources, he had spent around £10M and £14M for the project.

The World no. 2 had reportedly bought the plot in Wentworth last year. McIlroy's golf friends - Justin Rose and Ernie Els - lived in the same area, as per reports. According to a source via The Sun, the golfer had imagined a future for his family in the region.

"Rory could easily have seen the family’s future at Wentworth and in London — at least up until recently," a source told The Sun last year.

Rory McIlroy and Erica eventually seemed to have sorted their differences and reconciled their marriage. They will reportedly be moving to the new house in Wentworth after the U.S. Open in June, with their four-year-old daughter, Poppy.

The brand-new house reportedly has a 44-foot-long party and entertainment room. The home also features indoor and outdoor swimming pools. McIlroy has a house in Holywood, Northern Ireland as well.

"Straight after Augusta, we travelled over to see the house" - Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy, Erica Stoll and Poppy at the Masters 2025 (Source: Imagn)

Rory McIlroy secured his first Masters victory in April this year. His wife, Erica Stoll and daughter, Poppy, were present at Augusta National to witness his resounding win.

McIlroy later mentioned to The Telegraph that the family had travelled to Wentworth to see the new house directly after the tournament.

"Straight after Augusta, we travelled over to see the house as it was going through the finishing touches. It was fun to see and we could have stayed in it, but we wanted to get over to Holywood," he said via The Mirror.

The family currently resides in Jupiter, Florida. While their house there will reportedly continue being their main base for now. However, according to speculations that may change in the coming years.

On the competitive front, Rory McIlroy is currently competing at the Truist Championship in Philadelphia this week. He is set to tee off at 9:56 p.m. local time along with Justin Thomas and Tommy Fleetwood on Thursday (May 8). The Northern Irishman will be heading into the event as the defending champion.

