“Rory McIlroy winning the Masters elevated the game” - Fans react as CBS viewership witnessed a big surge in 2025

By Sarah Rishama Madaki
Modified Aug 06, 2025 11:40 GMT
PGA: The 153rd Open - Final Round - Source: Imagn
Fans credit Rory McIlroy for CBS viewership boost - Image Source: Imagn

Following the conclusion of the PGA Tour's regular season, CBS has reportedly recorded a massive viewership boost compared to last year’s numbers. Golf fans online have reacted to the report, with some crediting their favorite golfers for the surge.

This year, CBS recorded its most watched golf season in seven years. 2.969 million viewers tuned in to the network to watch the 2025 season. Additionally, the network’s streaming platform, Paramount+ +, saw its most-streamed golf season since its launch in 2021.

One user online reacted to the report of the high viewership numbers, saying that World No. 2 golfer Rory McIlroy heavily contributed to the network’s success with his Master’s victory.

“Rory winning the masters elevated the game,” the fan wrote.

Meanwhile, another user credited Scottie Scheffler for the viewership boost. The World No. 1 golfer won two major tournaments this year with a total of four victories on the PGA Tour. The fan wrote,

“The Scottie Scheffler Effect 🔥”

One fan replied,

“Rory McIlroy winning early and Scottie all year. Greatness courts viewers. Also a reason why the LPGA is falling. 20 events 20 winners most of whom nobody has ever heard of.”

And another added,

“Golf's popularity continues to grow and the increase in viewers reflects the sport's appeal.”

Interestingly, one user credited LIV Golf, the breakaway league for the PGA Tour’s boost in viewership numbers. The fan wrote,

“LIV helped this in a weird way, got people watching/talking picking sides.”

And another fan praised CBS for making the broadcast interesting to watch. The fan commented,

“I really enjoy the CBS presentation, and I find it to be a pleasant and fun afternoon of watching golf when I am home. I will miss Finchy.”
Fans react to increased CBS viewership numbers for the 2025 golf season
Notably, 14 final rounds on CBS saw a boost in year-over-year viewership numbers. The final round of the Master Tournament garnered nearly 13 million viewers who tuned in to watch Rory McIlroy clinch the title to become a career Grand Slam winner.

Similarly, the final round of the recently concluded Wyndham Championship attracted 1.95 million viewers for Cameron Young’s victory. This marked a 36% increase from last year’s Wyndham Championship.

Is Rory McIlroy playing in the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship?

The first leg of the FedEx Cup playoffs is set to kick off on Thursday, August 7, at TPC Southwind. The field features the top 70 players on the FedEx standings following the conclusion of the Wyndham Championship.

Although Rory McIlroy is ranked at No. 2 in the standings, he has opted not to play in the event. Being so high on the eligibility and points list, the reigning Masters champion does not risk losing his spot in the second playoff of the year, the BMW Championship.

Rory McIlroy last competed at the Open Championship, the last major tournament of the year. He tied for seventh in the tournament, marking his eighth top-10 result of 2025.

About the author
Sarah Rishama Madaki

Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.

A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.

Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.

Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action.

