Rory McIlroy WITB: What is inside the Masters 2025 champion's bag?

Rory McIlroy made one of the greatest comebacks on Sunday. The Northern Irishman has had a Major hiatus for the past ten years. Moreover, the only Major that he was yet to clinch was the Masters.

On Sunday, McIlroy accomplished both. While he was in contention with Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose also put up a tough fight for him.

Regardless, Rory McIlroy entered the playoffs after tying with Rose due to a bogey on the 18th hole. However, he clutched a birdie on the first hole, and well, the green jacket was his!

McIlroy also became among the few players who have had the opportunity to grab the career slam. But what was the equipment that helped him with the victory that will be recorded in the books?

Here is everything that Rory McIlroy used for his victory at the Augusta National last weekend:

Driver: TaylorMade Qi10 (9 degrees) with Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X shaft 3-wood: TaylorMade Qi10 (15 degrees) with Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X shaft 5-wood: TaylorMade Qi10 (18 degrees) with Fujikura Ventus Black 9 X shaft Irons: TaylorMade P760 (4), TaylorMade Rors Proto (5-9) with Project X 7.0 (4-9) shaft Wedges: TaylorMade MG4 (46-09SB, 50-09SB, 54-11SB, 60-08LB) with Project X 6.5 (46-54), Project X 6.5 Wedge (60) shafts Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour X with SuperStroke Zenergy Pistol Tour grip Grips: Golf Pride MCC Ball: TaylorMade TP5

Rory McIlroy’s long-awaited win at Augusta came with more than just emotional resilience. In the lead-up to the Masters, he made a deliberate change to his equipment, switching from the TaylorMade TP5x golf ball to the softer TP5.

The decision proved to be a smart one. With the TP5 in play, McIlroy appeared to have improved control in key moments, especially on and around the greens, where precision was critical at Augusta National. The added feel seemed to give him an edge in his short game, helping him stay composed and execute under pressure throughout the tournament.

How has Rory McIlroy fared in the 2025 season so far?

2025 has indeed been a grand season for Rory McIlroy. The World No. 2 kicked off the year with the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and the start could not have been any better. He bagged a victory at the first event. However, things went downhill, but only for the next two events. He finished with a T17 at the Genesis Invitational and a T15 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

But McIlroy wasted no time and geared up. He grabbed his second victory of the season, and that too at another Signature event, the PLAYERS Championship. At the Texas Children’s Houston Open, he finished at T5, and the Masters was his third victory of the season.

With his record so far, it is safe to say that Rory McIlroy is once again back in the game.

