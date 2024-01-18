With the LPGA Tour season kicking off at the HGV Tournament of Champions, Rose Zhang has mentioned that she is battling a mystery health issue. Zhang made her first appearnce as a pro at the Mizuho Americas Open. She went on to win the tournament, becoming the first golfer since 1951 to win on their pro debut.

Rose Zhang had a stellar 2023 season on the LPGA Tour, including top-10 finishes at three of the Majors. She ended the year on a high, competing for the US team at the Solheim Cup. However, 2023 was just the beginning for Zhang and all eyes would be on the youngster this year.

Zhang is still in college completing her communications degree. Attending college and playing pro golf have been hectic for her, and it is taking a toll on her body. Speaking via Golf Monthly, Zhang said:

"My body has not been processing things as well, so I'm working with a nutritionist to help me see how I react to foods. I would eat vegetables and be bloated, which is not necessarily too normal. These are not crazy health concerns. As of the moment, we're trying to figure out what's happening."

Getting ready for the 2024 season, Zhang hopes that her mystery health issue would be solved in the coming months.

Rose Zhang confident that mystery health issues will be solved in the next two months

The health concerns that Rose Zhang is facing are not serious according to her. She has changed her diet to optimise her performance, especially when she is travelling throughout the season.

"It should be [sorted] probably in the next month or two. It's mostly just kind of reintroducing different food categories and seeing how my body processes it. From there, I'm doing some labs to really get down to the nit and grit of what's happening," she said (via Golf Monthly).

Rose Zhang is currently a student at Stanford and has no plans to stop her education as of now. Despite turning pro last year, Zhang still has two years of her communications degree left, which she hopes to complete.