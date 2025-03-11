Russell Henley gets emotional after seeing his locker next to Arnold Palmer's at Bay Hill: "Can I stay here?"

Last week, Russell Henley won his career's biggest title at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. He recorded a total score of 11-under to take home the prestigious trophy and a hefty $4 million cash prize.

Recently, the PGA Tour posted a video of Henley being shown the locker room at Bay Hill after his thundering victory. His locker was placed next to Arnold Palmer's. The visibly awestruck Henley asked the official:

"Do I have to leave? Can I stay?"

The official answered that it was his locker after all. The golfer eventually sat on a nearby bench and looked at the two lockers. Holding a flute of champagne and wearing the iconic red cardigan, Henley recalled how special the victory was.

"You know watching this tournament, growing up so much, seeing the epic finishes on No.18...you know, I never really thought that I would be sitting here as the winner of the tournament but seeing my name next to (Arnold Palmer) is pretty cool. It kind of puts in perspective of how big the game is and how much it means to me and how much work I put into it to try to be the best player I can be," he said.

Collin Morikawa finished second behind Russell Henley with a total score of 10-under.

"I was so nervous" - Russell Henley

Russell Henley at the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational (Source: Imagn)

Russell Henley described how nervous he was after winning the Arnold Palmer Invitational. He told CBS:

"I was so nervous, so unbelievably nervous. I can't breathe right now. It's so hard and so difficult around this place,"

Last year, Scottie Scheffler won the Arnold Palmer Invitational for the second time. Legendary golfers like Tiger Woods, Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy, and Francesco Molinari have won the tournament. Henley mentioned how "cool" it was to know that his name would now be added to the long line of iconic victors of Bay Hill.

"I just tried to stay really tough. I've watched Tiger (Woods) make a lot of putts on this green. I've watched Rory (McIlroy), Fran (Francesco Molinari) and Bryson (DeChambeau) make winning putts here, and it's cool to know I did it too," he added.

The victory has boosted Russell Henley's chances of making it to the Ryder Cup team this year. Recently, US captain Keegan Bradley appreciated Henley. Bradley had also participated at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and finished T5.

