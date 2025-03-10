Keegan Bradley heaps praise on Russell Henley, speaks about his Ryder Cup prospects: "He's a great guy"

At the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational, Russell Henley impressed golf fans, including Keegan Bradley, as he won the tournament after four rounds of action. In the tournament, which was held at the Bay Hill Golf Course, Henley scored 72-68-67-70 to beat Collin Morikawa, who finished second.
While Henley has received plenty of attention due to this victory, the most significant bit of attention comes from Keegan Bradley, who will captain Team USA at the 2025 Ryder Cup. During an appearance on SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio, Bradley praised Russell Henley and spoke about his Ryder Cup prospects.
Keegan Bradley said:
"I mean Russell is the ultimate teammate. He's a great guy, great in the team room, but he's also somebody everyone wants to play with, has no weaknesses, Hits the ball great, putts it even better. He is fun to be around." [0:00 onwards]
Further, in the interview, Keegan Bradley spoke about the time Russell Henley played unbelievable golf along with Scottie Scheffler at the Presidents Cup. Bradley also mentioned he was impressed with the player Henley has become and even praised the latter for his humility.
Bradley concluded by saying:
"I am so proud of him. Texted him in the morning, just like, 'Dude, you won Bay Hill yesterday.' That's a big boy win. He's just a great guy... I'm just so proud of him and he'd be a good Ryder Cup teammate. " [0:41 onwards]
You can check what Keegan Bradley said in the video below:
Like Russell Henley, Keegan Bradley also played the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational. While Bradley might not have won the event, he had an impressive outing as he managed to finish T5. The Team USA Ryder Cup captain scored 69-72-76-64.
How much did Russell Henley and Keegan Bradley earn for their performance at the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational?
The Arnold Palmer Invitational had a purse of $20 million. While the largest chunk of this share went to the tournament winner Russell Henley ($4,000,000), Keegan Bradley also earned close to a million dollars. Bradley walked home with $800,000 for his T5 finish.
Here is a detailed look at the payout for the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational:
- 1. Russell Henley -11 — $4,000,000
- 2. Collin Morikawa -10 — $2,200,000
- 3. Corey Conners -9 — $1,400,000
- 4. Michael Kim -8 — $1,000,000
- T5. Keegan Bradley -7 — $800,000
- T5. Sepp Straka -7 — $800,000
- 7. Shane Lowry -6 — $700,000
- T8. Jason Day -5 — $600,667
- T8. Justin Rose -5 — $600,667
- T8. Byeong Hun An -5 — $600,667
- T11. Tommy Fleetwood -4 — $451,250
- T11. Scottie Scheffler -4 — $451,250
- T11. Aaron Rai -4 — $451,250
- T11. Robert MacIntyre -4 — $451,250
- T15. Rory McIlroy -3 — $349,000
- T15. Daniel Berger -3 — $349,000
- T15. Jacob Bridgeman -3 — $349,000
- 18. Denny McCarthy -2 — $309,000
- T19. Si Woo Kim -1 — $269,334
- T19. Sungjae Im -1 — $269,334
- T19. Christiaan Bezuidenhout -1 — $269,334
- T22. Chris Kirk E — $178,112
- T22. Hideki Matsuyama E — $178,112
- T22. Mackenzie Hughes E — $178,112
- T22. Matt Fitzpatrick E — $178,112
- T22. Will Zalatoris E — $178,112
- T22. Wyndham Clark E — $178,112
- T22. Max Greyserman E — $178,112
- T22. Ludvig Åberg E — $178,112
- T31. Nick Taylor +1 — $126,000
- T31. Patrick Cantlay +1 — $126,000
- T31. J.J. Spaun +1 — $126,000
- T34. Andrew Novak +2 — $111,500
- T34. Austin Eckroat +2 — $111,500
- T36. Adam Scott +3 — $96,750
- T36. Lucas Glover +3 — $96,750
- T36. Justin Thomas +3 — $96,750
- T36. Tony Finau +3 — $96,750
- T40. Brian Harman +4 — $78,000
- T40. Tom Hoge +4 — $78,000
- T40. Xander Schauffele +4 — $78,000
- T40. Max McGreevy +4 — $78,000
- T40. Sam Stevens +4 — $78,000
- T45. Ben Griffin +5 — $62,000
- T45. Adam Hadwin +5 — $62,000
- T45. Isaiah Salinda +5 — $62,000
- T48. Sam Burns +6 — $56,000
- T48. Jackson Koivun (a) — $0
- T50. Eric Cole +7 — $53,000
- T50. J.T. Poston +7 — $53,000