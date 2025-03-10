Keegan Bradley heaps praise on Russell Henley, speaks about his Ryder Cup prospects: "He's a great guy"

At the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational, Russell Henley impressed golf fans, including Keegan Bradley, as he won the tournament after four rounds of action. In the tournament, which was held at the Bay Hill Golf Course, Henley scored 72-68-67-70 to beat Collin Morikawa, who finished second.

While Henley has received plenty of attention due to this victory, the most significant bit of attention comes from Keegan Bradley, who will captain Team USA at the 2025 Ryder Cup. During an appearance on SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio, Bradley praised Russell Henley and spoke about his Ryder Cup prospects.

Keegan Bradley said:

"I mean Russell is the ultimate teammate. He's a great guy, great in the team room, but he's also somebody everyone wants to play with, has no weaknesses, Hits the ball great, putts it even better. He is fun to be around." [0:00 onwards]

Further, in the interview, Keegan Bradley spoke about the time Russell Henley played unbelievable golf along with Scottie Scheffler at the Presidents Cup. Bradley also mentioned he was impressed with the player Henley has become and even praised the latter for his humility.

Bradley concluded by saying:

"I am so proud of him. Texted him in the morning, just like, 'Dude, you won Bay Hill yesterday.' That's a big boy win. He's just a great guy... I'm just so proud of him and he'd be a good Ryder Cup teammate. " [0:41 onwards]

You can check what Keegan Bradley said in the video below:

Like Russell Henley, Keegan Bradley also played the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational. While Bradley might not have won the event, he had an impressive outing as he managed to finish T5. The Team USA Ryder Cup captain scored 69-72-76-64.

How much did Russell Henley and Keegan Bradley earn for their performance at the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational?

The Arnold Palmer Invitational had a purse of $20 million. While the largest chunk of this share went to the tournament winner Russell Henley ($4,000,000), Keegan Bradley also earned close to a million dollars. Bradley walked home with $800,000 for his T5 finish.

Here is a detailed look at the payout for the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational:

1. Russell Henley -11 — $4,000,000

2. Collin Morikawa -10 — $2,200,000

3. Corey Conners -9 — $1,400,000

4. Michael Kim -8 — $1,000,000

T5. Keegan Bradley -7 — $800,000

T5. Sepp Straka -7 — $800,000

7. Shane Lowry -6 — $700,000

T8. Jason Day -5 — $600,667

T8. Justin Rose -5 — $600,667

T8. Byeong Hun An -5 — $600,667

T11. Tommy Fleetwood -4 — $451,250

T11. Scottie Scheffler -4 — $451,250

T11. Aaron Rai -4 — $451,250

T11. Robert MacIntyre -4 — $451,250

T15. Rory McIlroy -3 — $349,000

T15. Daniel Berger -3 — $349,000

T15. Jacob Bridgeman -3 — $349,000

18. Denny McCarthy -2 — $309,000

T19. Si Woo Kim -1 — $269,334

T19. Sungjae Im -1 — $269,334

T19. Christiaan Bezuidenhout -1 — $269,334

T22. Chris Kirk E — $178,112

T22. Hideki Matsuyama E — $178,112

T22. Mackenzie Hughes E — $178,112

T22. Matt Fitzpatrick E — $178,112

T22. Will Zalatoris E — $178,112

T22. Wyndham Clark E — $178,112

T22. Max Greyserman E — $178,112

T22. Ludvig Åberg E — $178,112

T31. Nick Taylor +1 — $126,000

T31. Patrick Cantlay +1 — $126,000

T31. J.J. Spaun +1 — $126,000

T34. Andrew Novak +2 — $111,500

T34. Austin Eckroat +2 — $111,500

T36. Adam Scott +3 — $96,750

T36. Lucas Glover +3 — $96,750

T36. Justin Thomas +3 — $96,750

T36. Tony Finau +3 — $96,750

T36. Justin Thomas +3 — $96,750

T40. Brian Harman +4 — $78,000

T40. Tom Hoge +4 — $78,000

T40. Xander Schauffele +4 — $78,000

T40. Max McGreevy +4 — $78,000

T40. Sam Stevens +4 — $78,000

T45. Ben Griffin +5 — $62,000

T45. Adam Hadwin +5 — $62,000

T45. Isaiah Salinda +5 — $62,000

T48. Sam Burns +6 — $56,000

T48. Jackson Koivun (a) — $0

T50. Eric Cole +7 — $53,000

T50. J.T. Poston +7 — $53,000

