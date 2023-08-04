Russell Henley tee times: Golfer’s Friday tee time at Wyndham Championship 2023 explored

Russell Henley topped the leaderboard of the 2023 Wyndham Championship after the opening round on Thursday. He finished with a score of under 8 after playing a bogey-free round with six birdies and one eagle.

He will resume his game on Friday, one stroke ahead of Byeong Hun An and Adam Svensson.

Russell Henley will tee off for the second round of the Wyndham Championship at 7:45 am ET with 2021 Masters winner Hideki Matsuyama and Cameron Davis on the tenth hole.

The tournament will resume with the second round on Friday at 6:50 am ET. Doc Redman, Austin Smootherman, and Paul Haley II teeing off on the first hole while Mark Hubbard will start the game with Danny Willett and Nick Watney on the tenth hole at 6:50 am ET.

Justin Thomas will resume his game with Adam Scott and Shane Lowry on the first tee hole at 1 pm ET followed by Mackenzie Hughes, who will start the game with Taylor Moore and Joel Dahmen at 1:11 pm ET on the first tee.

Wyndham Championship Friday Tee times

Here are the tee times for the second round of the 2023 Wyndham Championship:

Tee No. 1

6:50 a.m. – Doc Redman, Austin Smotherman, Paul Haley II

7:01 a.m. – Scott Piercy, James Hahn, Andrew Novak

7:12 a.m. – Patton Kizzire, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Greyson Sigg

7:23 a.m. – Cameron Champ, Martin Laird, Matt Kuchar

7:34 a.m. – Adam Svensson, Ryan Brehm, Lucas Glover

7:45 a.m. – Garrick Higgo, Richy Werenski, Andrew Landry

7:56 a.m. – Sungjae Im, Erik van Rooyen, Tyler Duncan

8:07 a.m. – Dylan Frittelli, Henrik Norlander, Aaron Rai

8:18 a.m. – Andrew Putnam, Wesley Bryan, Matt NeSmith

8:29 a.m. – Kelly Kraft, Alex Smalley, Will Gordon

8:40 a.m. – Adam Hadwin, Brian Stuard, Kyle Reifers

8:51 a.m. – Michael Gligic, Nicholas Lindheim, Trevor Werbylo

9:02 a.m. – Kevin Roy, Kyle Westmoreland, Joey Lane

12:05 p.m. – Harry Hall, Adam Long, Harrison Endycott

12:16 p.m. – Jason Dufner, Russell Knox, Chun An Yu

12:27 p.m. – Aaron Baddeley, Dylan Wu, David Lingmerth

12:38 p.m. – Stewart Cink, Akshay Bhatia, Sam Burns

12:49 p.m. – Billy Horschel, Kevin Streelman, Gary Woodland

1:00 p.m. – Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas, Adam Scott

1:11 p.m. – Mackenzie Hughes, Taylor Moore, Joel Dahmen

1:22 p.m. – J.J. Spaun, K.H. Lee, Nick Hardy

1:33 p.m. – Callum Tarren, Thomas Detry, Beau Hossler

1:44 p.m. – Ben Taylor, Davis Thompson, Nate Lashley

1:55 p.m. – Matthias Schwab, C.T. Pan, Brice Garnett

2:06 p.m. – Ryan Gerard, Nicolai Hojgaard, Tano Goya

2:17 p.m. – Sam Bennett, Carl Yuan, Ludvig Aberg

Tee No. 10

6:50 a.m. – Mark Hubbard, Danny Willett, Nick Watney

7:01 a.m. – Sam Stevens, Robby Shelton, Justin Suh

7:12 a.m. – Carson Young, Austin Eckroat, Ben Griffin

7:23 a.m. – Zach Johnson, Harris English, Chris Kirk

7:34 a.m. – Si Woo Kim, J.T. Poston, Webb Simpson

7:45 a.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Cameron Davis, Russell Henley

7:56 a.m. – Alexander Noren, Luke Donald, Vincent Norrman

8:07 a.m. – Justin Lower, Zac Blair, Kevin Tway

8:18 a.m. – Ben Martin, Jonathan Byrd, Denny McCarthy

8:29 a.m. – Adam Schenk, Taylor Pendrith, S.H. Kim

8:40 a.m. – Ryan Armour, Byeong-Hun An, Patrick Rodgers

8:51 a.m. – Trevor Cone, Brandon Matthews, Scott Harrington

9:02 a.m. – Brent Grant, Peter Kuest, Matthias Schmid

12:05 p.m. – Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, Troy Merritt

12:16 p.m. – Michael Kim, Stephan Jaeger, Harry Higgs

12:27 p.m. – Tommy Gainey, Chesson Hadley, Eric Cole

12:38 p.m. – Chez Reavie, Brendon Todd, Jim Herman

12:49 p.m. – Brian Gay, Trey Mullinax, Nicolas Echavarria

1:00 p.m. – Robert Streb, Chad Ramey, Matt Wallace

1:11 p.m. – Davis Riley, Brandt Snedeker, Scott Stallings

1:22 p.m. – Jimmy Walker, Sam Ryder, Peter Malnati

1:33 p.m. – Doug Ghim, David Lipsky, Kramer Hickok

1:44 p.m. – Max McGreevy, Ryan Palmer, Tyson Alexander

1:55 p.m. – Cameron Percy, Rory Sabbatini, Henry Lebioda

2:06 p.m. – Austin Cook, MJ Daffue, Charley Hoffman

2:17 p.m. – Augusto Nunez, Zecheng Dou, Jon Mayer