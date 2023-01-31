Ryan Fox to headline DP World Tour’s 2023 Ras al Khaimah Championship: Full field explored

After a successful Hero Dubai Desert Classic outing, the DP World Tour is headed to Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, for the Ras Al Khaimah Championship. The European circuit event is set to begin on February 2 and conclude on the 5th.

The 2023 Ras al Khaimah Championship is set to be played at its originally decided venue as per the schedule. The event will take place at the Al Hamra Golf Club in Ras al Khaimah and will have a whopping $2 million purse. The event does not have Monday qualifiers and will feature a limited field compared to other DP World Tour events.

2023 Ras al Khaimah Championship field

The 2023 Ras al Khaimah Championship will have a 132-player field. The four-day event, which marks the 10th event of the 2023-2023 DP World Tour schedule, will have top names like 2020 Ryder Cup captain Pádraig Harrington, Viktor Perez, and Thriston Lawrence, amongst others. However, World No. 28 Ryan Fox will headline the field.

The second edition of the Ras al Khaimah Championship will also feature defending champion Nicolai Højgaard. The Danish golfer, who won the debut season last year by beating US golfer Jordan Spieth, will look to defend his title against the likes of Fox, Eddie Pepperell, Adrian Meronk, and more.

However, it’s worth noting that the event only features two of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Rankings among the top contenders, unlike the Hero Dubai Desert Classic.

Here are the top-rated players on the Ras al Khaimah Championship field (as per ranking):

28. Ryan Fox

49. Adrian Meronk

Here is the full field for the Ras al Khaimah Championship:

Hassin Al Musharrekh

Adri Arnaus

John Axelsen

Nick Bachem

Matthew Baldwin

Elyes Barhoumi

Oliver Bekker

Wil Besseling

Alexander Björk

Thomas Bjørn

Dan Bradbury

Christoffer Bring

Daniel Brown

Julien Brun

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Jorge Campillo

John Catlin

Ma Chengyao

Todd Clements

George Coetzee

Asaf Cohen

Nicolas Colsaerts

Jens Dantorp

Louis De Jager

Alejandro Del Rey

Victor Dubuisson

Bryce Easton

Tobias Edén

Nacho Elvira

Jens Fahrbring

Ewen Ferguson

Pedro Figueiredo

Ross Fisher

Grant Forrest

Simon Forsström

Ryan Fox

Jeremy Freiburghaus

Manu Gandas

Alfredo Garcia-Heredia

Daniel Gavins

Deon Germishuys

Julien Guerrier

Chase Hanna

Padraig Harrington

Marcus Helligkilde

Angel Hidalgo

Kazuki Higa

Calum Hill

Daniel Hillier

Ryo Hisatsune

Nicolai Højgaard

Rasmus Højgaard

David Horsey

Rikuya Hoshino

Daan Huizing

Oliver Hundebøll

Gary Hurley

Sam Hutsby

Scott Jamieson

Kristian Krogh Johannessen

Andrew Johnston

Matthew Jordan

Maximilian Kieffer

Nathan Kimsey

Alexander Knappe

Jeong Weon Ko

Gudmundur Kristjansson

Romain Langasque

Pablo Larrazábal

David Law

Thriston Lawrence

Joshua Lee

Niklas Lemke

Alexander Levy

Mikael Lindberg

Zander Lombard

Hurly Long

Mike Lorenzo-Vera

Joost Luiten

Richard Mansell

Tom Mckibbin

Adrian Meronk

Guido Migliozzi

Edoardo Molinari

James Morrison

John Murphy

Lukas Nemecz

Niklas Nørgaard

Shaun Norris

Thorbjørn Olesen

Adrian Otaegui

John Parry

Yannik Paul

Matthieu Pavon

Eddie Pepperell

Victor Perez

Garrick Porteous

Tapio Pulkkanen

Richie Ramsay

David Ravetto

Jc Ritchie

Adrien Saddier

Ricardo Santos

Marcel Schneider

Freddy Schott

Robin Sciot-Siegrist

Jack Senior

Callum Shinkwin

Martin Simonsen

Clément Sordet

Matthew Southgate

Gary Stal

Joël Stalter

Ockie Strydom

Andy Sullivan

Julian Suri

Connor Syme

Santiago Tarrio

Hugo Mazen Trommetter

Sami Välimäki

Daniel Van Tonder

Johannes Veerman

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

Justin Walters

Jeunghun Wang

Marc Warren

Dale Whitnell

Gunner Wiebe

Andrew Wilson

Oliver Wilson

Ashun Wu

Fabrizio Zanotti

More details of the Ras al Khaimah Championship, including tee times and TV schedule, will be updated soon.

