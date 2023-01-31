Ryan Fox to headline DP World Tour’s 2023 Ras al Khaimah Championship: Full field explored

After a successful Hero Dubai Desert Classic outing, the DP World Tour is headed to Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, for the Ras Al Khaimah Championship. The European circuit event is set to begin on February 2 and conclude on the 5th.
The 2023 Ras al Khaimah Championship is set to be played at its originally decided venue as per the schedule. The event will take place at the Al Hamra Golf Club in Ras al Khaimah and will have a whopping $2 million purse. The event does not have Monday qualifiers and will feature a limited field compared to other DP World Tour events.
2023 Ras al Khaimah Championship field
The 2023 Ras al Khaimah Championship will have a 132-player field. The four-day event, which marks the 10th event of the 2023-2023 DP World Tour schedule, will have top names like 2020 Ryder Cup captain Pádraig Harrington, Viktor Perez, and Thriston Lawrence, amongst others. However, World No. 28 Ryan Fox will headline the field.
The second edition of the Ras al Khaimah Championship will also feature defending champion Nicolai Højgaard. The Danish golfer, who won the debut season last year by beating US golfer Jordan Spieth, will look to defend his title against the likes of Fox, Eddie Pepperell, Adrian Meronk, and more.
However, it’s worth noting that the event only features two of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Rankings among the top contenders, unlike the Hero Dubai Desert Classic.
Here are the top-rated players on the Ras al Khaimah Championship field (as per ranking):
- 28. Ryan Fox
- 49. Adrian Meronk
Here is the full field for the Ras al Khaimah Championship:
- Hassin Al Musharrekh
- Adri Arnaus
- John Axelsen
- Nick Bachem
- Matthew Baldwin
- Elyes Barhoumi
- Oliver Bekker
- Wil Besseling
- Alexander Björk
- Thomas Bjørn
- Dan Bradbury
- Christoffer Bring
- Daniel Brown
- Julien Brun
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Jorge Campillo
- John Catlin
- Ma Chengyao
- Todd Clements
- George Coetzee
- Asaf Cohen
- Nicolas Colsaerts
- Jens Dantorp
- Louis De Jager
- Alejandro Del Rey
- Victor Dubuisson
- Bryce Easton
- Tobias Edén
- Nacho Elvira
- Jens Fahrbring
- Ewen Ferguson
- Pedro Figueiredo
- Ross Fisher
- Grant Forrest
- Simon Forsström
- Ryan Fox
- Jeremy Freiburghaus
- Manu Gandas
- Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
- Daniel Gavins
- Deon Germishuys
- Julien Guerrier
- Chase Hanna
- Padraig Harrington
- Marcus Helligkilde
- Angel Hidalgo
- Kazuki Higa
- Calum Hill
- Daniel Hillier
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Rasmus Højgaard
- David Horsey
- Rikuya Hoshino
- Daan Huizing
- Oliver Hundebøll
- Gary Hurley
- Sam Hutsby
- Scott Jamieson
- Kristian Krogh Johannessen
- Andrew Johnston
- Matthew Jordan
- Maximilian Kieffer
- Nathan Kimsey
- Alexander Knappe
- Jeong Weon Ko
- Gudmundur Kristjansson
- Romain Langasque
- Pablo Larrazábal
- David Law
- Thriston Lawrence
- Joshua Lee
- Niklas Lemke
- Alexander Levy
- Mikael Lindberg
- Zander Lombard
- Hurly Long
- Mike Lorenzo-Vera
- Joost Luiten
- Richard Mansell
- Tom Mckibbin
- Adrian Meronk
- Guido Migliozzi
- Edoardo Molinari
- James Morrison
- John Murphy
- Lukas Nemecz
- Niklas Nørgaard
- Shaun Norris
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Adrian Otaegui
- John Parry
- Yannik Paul
- Matthieu Pavon
- Eddie Pepperell
- Victor Perez
- Garrick Porteous
- Tapio Pulkkanen
- Richie Ramsay
- David Ravetto
- Jc Ritchie
- Adrien Saddier
- Ricardo Santos
- Marcel Schneider
- Freddy Schott
- Robin Sciot-Siegrist
- Jack Senior
- Callum Shinkwin
- Martin Simonsen
- Clément Sordet
- Matthew Southgate
- Gary Stal
- Joël Stalter
- Ockie Strydom
- Andy Sullivan
- Julian Suri
- Connor Syme
- Santiago Tarrio
- Hugo Mazen Trommetter
- Sami Välimäki
- Daniel Van Tonder
- Johannes Veerman
- Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
- Justin Walters
- Jeunghun Wang
- Marc Warren
- Dale Whitnell
- Gunner Wiebe
- Andrew Wilson
- Oliver Wilson
- Ashun Wu
- Fabrizio Zanotti
More details of the Ras al Khaimah Championship, including tee times and TV schedule, will be updated soon.