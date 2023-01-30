DP World Tour’s Ras Al Khaimah Championship: Schedule, venue, prize money and more

The Ras Al Khaimah Championship of the DP World Tour is all set to take place between February 2 and 5 2023 in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE. This is the second edition of the tournament. Nicolai Højgaard of Denmark won the debut season last year by 4 strokes against US golfer Jordan Spieth.

The field will include the defending champion Højgaard, his twin brother Rasmus, Ryan Fox, and Thomas Bjørn amongst others. It is certainly an exciting line-up, but there's more in store for fans. A chance to play alongside this exciting line-up.

In a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for fans, they will get to tee off alongside the DP World Tour stars at the Pro-Am tournament.

Fans who have purchased a spot will get to participate as an individual or as a team of three in the two tournament Pro-Ams, which will take place on January 30 and February 1, 2023, for the first time at the tournament.

DP World Tour @DPWorldTour Nicolai Højgaard

Ramsus Højgaard

@thomasbjorngolf

@ryanfoxgolfer



All four will return to the Ras Al Khaimah Championship at Al Hamra Golf Club from February 2-5, 2023. Nicolai HøjgaardRamsus HøjgaardAll four will return to the Ras Al Khaimah Championship at Al Hamra Golf Club from February 2-5, 2023. ✅ Nicolai Højgaard✅ Ramsus Højgaard✅ @thomasbjorngolf ✅ @ryanfoxgolfer All four will return to the Ras Al Khaimah Championship at Al Hamra Golf Club from February 2-5, 2023.

The Pro-Am on February 1 will be a 9-hole night golf event held under lights, with guests receiving welcome gifts, on-course catering, unique prizes, a prize-giving dinner, and a one-night stay at Ras Al Khaimah's luxurious Waldorf Astoria Hotel.

The Pro-Am on January 30, an 18-hole event, includes all of the same benefits as well as an invitation to the welcome beach party.

The head of the DP World Tour Middle East, Tom Phillips was excited for fans to get the opportunity.

"Teeing it up alongside some of the best players in the game is something most amateur golfers never get to experience, so we’re absolutely thrilled to be offering this exciting opportunity for fans to book their spot in the Ras Al Khaimah Championship Pro-Ams," he said.

But for fans who will be tuning in to watch the dramatic golf contest from around the world, here's a look at the venue, schedule, prize money and more of Ras Al Khaimah Championship:

What is the venue and schedule of the DP World Tour's Ras Al Khaimah Championship?

Al Hamra Golf Club (Image via Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

The tournament will take place from February 2 to 5 2023 at the Al Hamra Golf Club in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE. The four-day affair will feature some thrilling contests between some of the top-rated golfers in the world.

While the tee times are yet to be declared, here's a look at the schedule as released so far.

*Please note that the timings are in the local time

The gates will open at 6.45am every day.

Thursday, February 2: Round 1

Friday, February 3: Round 2

Saturday, February 4: Round 3

Sunday, February 5: Final Round and Prize Giving Presentations at the 18th green

What is the prize money of the DP World Tour's Ras Al Khaimah Championship?

Nicolai Højgaard at the 2022 Ras Al Khaimah Championship (Image via Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

The prize purse of the Ras Al Khaimah Championship is a whopping €1,782,000. No wonder the thrilling roster includes 2020 Ryder Cup captain Pádraig Harrington, Viktor Perez and Thriston Lawrence amongst others. It is surely an impressive prize money amount!

Special fan attractions such as Bear Grylls' Outdoor Adventure Camp and live musical performances throughout the tournament featuring Junior and the Brownies, Greg Pearson, Brian Brody and Problem Child have been organized for the spectators. The Al Hamra Residence has free beach access.

Face painting, magic shows and games have been arranged to entertain the children.

Poll : 0 votes