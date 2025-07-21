  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Ryan Gerard, Thomas Detry & other big names withdraw from this week's 3M Open

Ryan Gerard, Thomas Detry & other big names withdraw from this week's 3M Open

By Anurag Bhardwaj
Published Jul 21, 2025 17:10 GMT
Ryan Gerard and Thomas Detry
Ryan Gerard and Thomas Detry (Image Credit: Getty Images)

The 3M Open is all set to kick off on Thursday, July 24, at the TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota. The tournament is going to have a total of 156 golfers competing for a prize pool of $8.4 million. Unfortunately, many golfers from this field have decided to withdraw from the tournament, and there are even replacements for them.

Ad

The PGA Tour Communications X page has posted an update on the new field changes of the 2025 3M Open. Tim Widing, Ryan Gerard, Brian Campbell, Thomas Detry, Rikuya Hoshino and Stephan Jaeger have all withdrawn from the competition for various reasons.

But on the other hand, the PGA Tour also announced that several sponsored exemption golfers will replace these players in the tournament. Haotong Li, Pierceson Coody, Chez Reavie, Chesson Hadley, Carson Herron, Preston Stout and Max Herendeen are now taking part in the tournament.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Here's a look at the reasons for the withdrawal of the various golfers:

  • Tim Widing WD / Will Gordon IN (own number)
  • Ryan Gerard WD / Joseph Bramlett IN
  • Brian Campbell WD / Dylan Wu IN
  • Thomas Detry WD / Pierceson Coody IN
  • Haotong Li IN (commit)
  • Pierceson Coody IN (sponsor exemption)
  • Chez Reavie IN (sponsor exemption)
  • Chesson Hadley IN (sponsor exemption)
  • Carson Herron IN (sponsor exemption)
  • Preston Stout IN (sponsor exemption)
  • Rikuya Hoshino WD / Taylor Montgomery IN
  • Stephan Jaeger WD
  • Max Herendeen IN (sponsor exemption)
Ad
Ad

This adjustment in the field would undoubtedly make the 3M Open more fascinating. The TPC Twin Cities is a Parkland layout designed by Arnold Palmer. The 7,431-yard par-71 course features 72 bunkers and 27 water hazards, making the tournament hard for golfers.

Who won the 2024 3M Open? Top 25 leaderboard explored

Genesis Scottish Open 2025 - Day Four - Source: Getty
Genesis Scottish Open 2025 - Day Four - Source: Getty

The 2024 3M Open was hosted by the TPC Twin Cities, and Jhonattan Vegas won the tournament with a total score of 17 under par. The competition was extremely competitive, with the second-place finisher just one shot behind the leader.

Ad

Talking about the 2024 leaderboard, here's a look at the top 25 golfers:

  • 1st – Jhonattan Vegas (−17)
  • 2nd – Max Greyserman (−16)
  • T3 – Maverick McNealy (−15)
  • T3 – Matt Kuchar (−15)
  • 5th – Taylor Pendrith (−14)
  • T6 – Kurt Kitayama (−13)
  • T6 – Patrick Fishburn (−13)
  • T6 – Sahith Theegala (−13)
  • T9 – K.H. Lee (−12)
  • T9 – J.J. Spaun (−12)
  • T9 – Matt NeSmith (−12)
  • T12 – Cameron Champ (−11)
  • T12 – Henrik Norlander (−11)
  • T12 – Tony Finau (−11)
  • T12 – Taylor Moore (−11)
  • T12 – Matthias Schmid (−11)
  • T12 – Sam Burns (−11)
  • T12 – Alex Smalley (−11)
  • T19 – Andrew Putnam (−10)
  • T19 – Mackenzie Hughes (−10)
  • T19 – Justin Suh (−10)
  • T19 – Jacob Bridgeman (−10)
  • T19 – Cam Davis (−10)
  • T24 – David Skinns (−9)
  • T24 – Trace Crowe (−9)
  • T24 – Harry Hall (−9)
  • T24 – Doug Ghim (−9)
  • T24 – Emiliano Grillo (−9)
  • T24 – Andrew Novak (−9)
  • T24 – Ben Kohles (−9)
  • T24 – Chad Ramey (−9)
  • T24 – Matt Wallace (−9)
About the author
Anurag Bhardwaj

Anurag Bhardwaj

Twitter icon

Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.

A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor.

Know More
Edited by Luke Koshi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications