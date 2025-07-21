Ryan Gerard, Thomas Detry & other big names withdraw from this week's 3M Open

The 3M Open is all set to kick off on Thursday, July 24, at the TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota. The tournament is going to have a total of 156 golfers competing for a prize pool of $8.4 million. Unfortunately, many golfers from this field have decided to withdraw from the tournament, and there are even replacements for them.The PGA Tour Communications X page has posted an update on the new field changes of the 2025 3M Open. Tim Widing, Ryan Gerard, Brian Campbell, Thomas Detry, Rikuya Hoshino and Stephan Jaeger have all withdrawn from the competition for various reasons.But on the other hand, the PGA Tour also announced that several sponsored exemption golfers will replace these players in the tournament. Haotong Li, Pierceson Coody, Chez Reavie, Chesson Hadley, Carson Herron, Preston Stout and Max Herendeen are now taking part in the tournament.Here's a look at the reasons for the withdrawal of the various golfers:Tim Widing WD / Will Gordon IN (own number)Ryan Gerard WD / Joseph Bramlett INBrian Campbell WD / Dylan Wu INThomas Detry WD / Pierceson Coody INHaotong Li IN (commit)Pierceson Coody IN (sponsor exemption)Chez Reavie IN (sponsor exemption)Chesson Hadley IN (sponsor exemption)Carson Herron IN (sponsor exemption)Preston Stout IN (sponsor exemption)Rikuya Hoshino WD / Taylor Montgomery INStephan Jaeger WDMax Herendeen IN (sponsor exemption)This adjustment in the field would undoubtedly make the 3M Open more fascinating. The TPC Twin Cities is a Parkland layout designed by Arnold Palmer. The 7,431-yard par-71 course features 72 bunkers and 27 water hazards, making the tournament hard for golfers.Who won the 2024 3M Open? Top 25 leaderboard exploredGenesis Scottish Open 2025 - Day Four - Source: GettyThe 2024 3M Open was hosted by the TPC Twin Cities, and Jhonattan Vegas won the tournament with a total score of 17 under par. The competition was extremely competitive, with the second-place finisher just one shot behind the leader. Talking about the 2024 leaderboard, here's a look at the top 25 golfers:1st – Jhonattan Vegas (−17)2nd – Max Greyserman (−16)T3 – Maverick McNealy (−15)T3 – Matt Kuchar (−15)5th – Taylor Pendrith (−14)T6 – Kurt Kitayama (−13)T6 – Patrick Fishburn (−13)T6 – Sahith Theegala (−13)T9 – K.H. Lee (−12)T9 – J.J. Spaun (−12)T9 – Matt NeSmith (−12)T12 – Cameron Champ (−11)T12 – Henrik Norlander (−11)T12 – Tony Finau (−11)T12 – Taylor Moore (−11)T12 – Matthias Schmid (−11)T12 – Sam Burns (−11)T12 – Alex Smalley (−11)T19 – Andrew Putnam (−10)T19 – Mackenzie Hughes (−10)T19 – Justin Suh (−10)T19 – Jacob Bridgeman (−10)T19 – Cam Davis (−10)T24 – David Skinns (−9)T24 – Trace Crowe (−9)T24 – Harry Hall (−9)T24 – Doug Ghim (−9)T24 – Emiliano Grillo (−9)T24 – Andrew Novak (−9)T24 – Ben Kohles (−9)T24 – Chad Ramey (−9)T24 – Matt Wallace (−9)