Tim Widing dedicates his back-to-back wins to wife Jazmine - "She’s my world, she's my everything"

Tim Widing won the Korn Ferry Tour's 2024 Veritex Bank Championship on Sunday, April 28, with a score of 31 under. It was the second consecutive victory for Widing, who had won the LECOM Suncoast Classic a week earlier.

Widing was joined by his wife Jazmine, who was also by his side when he won the previous week and is a regular presence at tournaments. Tim dedicated these victories to Jazmine, who he said is “his world.”

Tim Widing said during the awards ceremony of the 2024 Veritex Bank Championship:

"My wife, Jazmine. She's my world. She's my everything. And for her to be out of here and last week, it's her support... I can't thank you enough."

Tim Widing carded rounds of 62 - 63 - 65 - 63 to win the 2024 Veritex Bank Championship by four strokes. A week earlier he scored 67 - 64 - 67 - 66 to tie with Steven Fisk and Patrick Cover at 20 under, whom he then defeated in a playoff.

The Veritex Bank Championship was the ninth start of the 2024 season for Tim Widing. He has made it through seven cuts with one Top 10 and three Top 20s in addition to his two wins.

Who is Tim Widing's wife? All we know about Jazmine Kelleher and Tim Widing

From the limited information available about Tim Widing's wife, Jazmine Kelleher, we know that she is two years younger than her husband. The two reportedly began dating in 2017 when they were studying at the University of San Francisco. Widing was a sophomore and Kelleher was a freshman when the pair met.

The couple has since cemented their relationship. Widing reportedly proposed to Jazmine in 2020 on a beach in California. There is no precise information as to when they tied the knot.

Tim Widing was born in 1997 in Jönköping, Sweden. He began playing golf seriously at the age of 13 and quickly became a standout performer.

He won five tournaments as a junior and won silver medals with the Swedish team at the 2015 Junior Golf World Cup and the 2015 and 2016 European Boys' Team Championship.

In 2016, Widing began playing American collegiate golf for the University of San Francisco. In five seasons at this level, he won three tournaments and several awards, including his university's Male Athlete of the Year in 2020.

Widing began his professional career in 2021, playing on the Golden State Tour, the Challenge Tour and the PGA Tour Latinoamerica. He earned his Korn Ferry Tour card in 2023, which he kept for 2024.

With his back-to-back wins, Widing leads the Korn Ferry Tour points list in 2024. Finishing in the Top 30 would earn him his PGA Tour card for the 2025 season.