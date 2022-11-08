Phil Mickelson defected from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf earlier in the year, becoming the face of the controversial rebel series. However, the golfer has been among the rebels that have expressed the wish to play in international events like the Presidents Cup and the Ryder Cup.

Amid the continued debate and confusion over LIV golfers’ position at the Ryder Cup, European legend Bernhard Langer has now said that the event will 'miss' Phil Mickelson. The German golfer dubbed the American as being an 'attraction' of the sport and said that he will be 'missed' due to his controversial LIV Golf move.

Bernhard Langer on Phil Mickelson's LIV move

Amid the ongoing LIV Golf-PGA Tour fight, the German star claimed that his old rival will leave an irreplaceable gap in the American-based circuit and its legends tour.

The Golf Insiders @TheGolfInsiders Phil Mickelson wins the Charles Schwab Championship as Bernhard Langer secures his 6th Schwab Cup victory Phil Mickelson wins the Charles Schwab Championship as Bernhard Langer secures his 6th Schwab Cup victory🏆🏆 https://t.co/Ujf3fKz0UQ

Langer was speaking to the media in Florida last weekend when he stated that Mickelson had made a choice and it had to be respected. He said, as quoted by golfmonthly.com:

“We will certainly miss him. I think Phil is always an attraction when he plays golf but I guess he made his choice and he won't be there. There will be other players trying to fill his shoes."

He continued:

"Well, you know, we're all there for our own reasons and Phil made his choice. Whether it's right or wrong, good or bad, I'm not going to comment on that.”

It is pertinent to note that Langer’s comments came after a historic victory. The two-time Masters title winner clinched the TimberTech Championship held at the Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club. With the win, the 65-year-old once again etched his name in the history books by becoming the PGA Tour Championship's oldest-ever winner.

Phil Mickelson backs LIV Golf amid fire from the PGA Tour

Phil Mickelson started yet another LIV Golf-PGA Tour verbal fight when he claimed that the rebel series was 'trending upwards' and the PGA Tour was trending downwards'.

Following this, Rory McIlroy, a staunch opposer of the Saudi-backed series, came out to slam the comment. The Irish golfer dismissed the comment as being propaganda for the rebel series.

Last week, Mickelson decided to respond. Speaking to the media during LIV Golf's Team Championship at Trump National Doral in Miami, Mickelson backed the rebel series and said that the PGA backers were wrong.

Phil Mickelson @PhilMickelson Thank you to my fellow players, fans, teammates, and especially everyone at @LIVGolfInv - I’m so proud and happy to be a part of this evolution in professional golf. My passion for the game has been renewed and I can’t wait for LIV Golf Season 2. Thank you to my fellow players, fans, teammates, and especially everyone at @LIVGolfInv - I’m so proud and happy to be a part of this evolution in professional golf. My passion for the game has been renewed and I can’t wait for LIV Golf Season 2. https://t.co/adNyz25dnR

Addressing the PGA Tour star's comments, Mickelson said that the controversial rebel series was a 'force in the game that is not going away'. He said:

“If I’m just looking at LIV Golf and where we are today to where we were six, seven months ago and people are saying this is dead in the water, and we’re past that, and here we are today, a force in the game that’s not going away.”

Mickelson added:

“It’s pretty remarkable how far LIV Golf has come in the last six, seven months. I don’t think anybody can disagree with that.”

It should be noted that Phil Mickelson was seated with British Open winner Cameron Smith, English Ryder Cup favorite Ian Poulter, and former Masters winner Bubba Watson when he responded to the comments.

