Sahith Theegala WITB: What is inside the PGA Tour star’s bag?

Sahith Theegala is currently participating in the 2023 BMW Championship at the Olympia Fields North Course. He shot a perfect eagle on the 14th hole and carded three birdies and a bogey to stand in the T3 position on the leaderboard after the end of the first round.

Bringing out such incredible performance requires the right equipment and henceforth, the 25-year-old golfer must have some really cool stuff inside his golf bag.

So without further ado, let's look at what is inside the PGA Tour star golfer's bag:

Driver - Ping G430 LST 10.5 degrees, with Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black RDX 60 TX shaft

Fairway 5-Wood - Ping G430 MAX, with Graphite Design DI, 8-TX tipped

Irons - Ping i210 (3-W), Ping iBlade (4-W to 7-W), Ping Blueprint (8-PW)

Hybrid - Ping G425 17 degrees, with Graphite Design Tour AD DI Hybrid 95 X shaft

Wedges - Ping Glide 4.0 (50 degrees S, 54 degrees S), Ping Glide 2.0 (58 degrees TS)

Putter - Ping Prototype Putter TR 1966 Anser 2, with silver blast finish, chrome shaft.

Ball - Titleist Pro V1

Shoes - FootJoy Pro/SL

Sahith Theegala is paired with Justin Rose for the second round of the 2023 BMW Championship and the duo will tee off at 12:27 pm ET.

How has Sahith Theegala performed in the 2022-23 PGA Tour season?

The current World No. 36 had a great 2022-23 season. In 26 starts, he has made the cut in 22 of them and missed in only four appearances.

Sahith Theegala has finished 11 times in the top 25, including seven top 10 endings. His best performance came at the RSM Classic where he finished tied for second with Callum Tarren and lost to Adam Svensson by three strokes.

He has participated in all four major tournaments this season. In the Masters 2023, Theegala registered his best major finish of solo ninth at the Augusta National Golf Club. He missed the cut only in the Open Championship 2023.

Following are the leaderboard standings of Sahith Theegala in the 2022-23 PGA Tour season:

Fortinet Championship - T6

Sanderson Farms Championship - Missed the Cut

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP - T5

THE CJ CUP in South Carolina - T67

Cadence Bank Houston Open - T22

The RSM Classic - T2

Sentry Tournament of Champions - 33

The American Express - T54

Farmers Insurance Open - T4

WM Phoenix Open - T39

The Genesis Invitational - T6

Arnold Palmer Invitational - T14

THE PLAYERS Championship - 74

Masters Tournament - 9

RBC Heritage - T5

Zurich Classic of New Orleans - T23

Wells Fargo Championship - T53

PGA Championship - T40

The Memorial Tournament - T58

RBC Canadian Open - T38

U.S. Open - T27

Travelers Championship - T52

Genesis Scottish Open - Missed the Cut

The Open Championship - Missed the Cut

3M Open - Missed the Cut

FedEx St. Jude Championship - T13

Sahith Theegala has received a whopping $5,327,960 on-course earnings in the 2022-23 PGA Tour season.