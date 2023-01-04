Sally Championship that spawned stars like Lexi Thompson and Nelly Korda is back this week

The Sally Championship, which has spawned stars like Nelly Korda and Lexi Thompson, is back to introduce a new rising star to the world.

Amateur golfers from all over the world compete in the Sally Championship, which begins on Wednesday and runs through Saturday. There will be plenty of young talent competing to win the 97th edition of the tournament.

This year's field will feature young talent from the top rungs of the national junior rankings and universities. Last year's champion, Emma McMayler, will return to defend her title. McMyler will tee off the tournament at 10:02 a.m. on Wednesday, followed by other young golfers.

As per the weather reports, this week the temperature ranges from the 80s to the low 50s, and there is a decent chance of thunderstorms during the second round of the tournament.

It is pertinent to note that the Sally Championship is a historic event that is tied to the Orange Blossom Circuit. It is especially meant for young golfers. The 72-hole tournament will witness the return of last year's top-10 finishes.

The field of the Sally Tournament will be graced by the nation's top-ranked junior player, Gianna Clemente, who made history after earning three LPGA Tour titles at the age of 14. Noticeably, the championship is a lot more important for junior golfers who are starting their careers.

Past champions of the tournament include Patty Berg, Babe Zaharias, Cristie Kerr, Lexi Thompson, Jessica Korda, Brooke Henderson, and Grace Park. Jessica's younger sister, Nelly Korda, also played at the Sally Championship.

Sally Championship will feature 85 golfers

The 2023 edition of the Sally Championship will tee off on Wednesday with 85 amateur golfers. The tournament was previously called the Women's South Atlantic Amateur Championship before it was renamed the Sally Tournament.

Besides last year's champion, Emma McMyler, the tournament will also feature Kaitlyn Schroeder, the current second-ranked golfer in the national junior rankings, Amalia Cobb, Vanessa Perry, Alexandra Gazzoli, and Riley Fletcher.

The championship is scheduled to take place on January 4 and will conclude on January 7 at the Oceanside Country Club in Ormond Beach, Florida. The tee-off will start at 7:30 in the morning each day and continue until the afternoon.

The tournament will feature golfers competing in a stroke-play format. Since its inception in 1926, the tournament has usually taken place in the second week of January. This is the oldest surviving amateur golf tournament in the world.

Last year, Emma McMyler clinched the trophy by two-strokes with a total of 1-under 287.

Here is a list of the colleges that have been part of the Sally Championship.

University of Arkansas

Baylor University

Bethune Cookman University

Boston University

Daytona State College

Florida Gulf Coast University

Florida State University

Kent State University

University of Notre Dame

University of Mississippi

Radford University

Rollins College

St. Johns University

Stetson University

Texas Christian University

University of Central Florida

University of Florida

University of Georgia

University of Iowa

University of Maryland

University of North Carolina

University of North Texas

University of Texas

University of Virginia

Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University

Wake Forest University

Wichita State University

