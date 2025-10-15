“Saudi Golf can’t even use AI” – Brandel Chamblee slams ‘bots’ for ‘promoting lies’ against him

Brandel Chamblee continued his attack on Saudi golf by accusing it of using bots to ‘promote lies and misinformation.’ The analyst’s, famous for his anti-LIV Golf takes, said the organization couldn’t “even use AI to its advantage” while replying to a tweet alleging his employer’s stance against him.On Tuesday, an X (formerly Twitter) handle named Sekrah made claims that the officials at NBC Sports are “fed up with Brandel Chamblee.” The unverified post further stated that the star analyst “may be out the door soon.” It also carried a comment reportedly made by an unnamed executive from the golf news channel, which alleged ‘workplace misconduct’ against Chamblee. However, the pro golfer turned commentator has since dismissed the tweet and accused it of being a ‘bot.’He further slammed the PIF-backed LIV Golf’s ‘tens of/hundreds of millions’ spending pathway to ‘grow golf’s future.’Sekrah wrote on X:“SOURCE: Higher ups at NBC Sports are fed up with Brandel Chamblee, and he may be out the door at the Golf Channel soon. ‘No one cares about him anymore, and to be honest, I don't think anyone ever did,’ one executive was quoted. ‘He brings nothing but bad social media press and negativity. We should have already fired him for workplace misconduct multiple times.’”In response, Brandel Chamblee wrote:“They are bots, manufactured to promote lies and misinformation and proving that Saudi Golf can’t even use AI to its advantage. Hence the failed idea of paying tens of/hundreds of millions for golf’s anemic past betting they can pave the way for golf’s future.”This comes as part of Brandel Chamblee’s extended attacks on LIV Golf and its backers. The analyst had earlier called Saudi Arabia’s MBS a “murderous dictator” and dubbed LIV a sports entity to “launder its reputation.”Donald Trump’s big words on LIV to Brandel ChambleeBrandel Chamblee’s latest anti-LIV Golf take comes just days after he discussed the future of the Saudi-backed series with President Donald Trump. Recently speaking on a podcast, the Golf Channel analyst recalled his round of golf with the now-President from two years ago. He went on to reveal that Trump was fully confident on the future of LIV and stated that it was “going to stick around.”The analyst added that the President, who has hosted LIV events at his golf courses, stated that the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) chief Yasir Al-Rumayyan “loves golf” and have the money to grow his dream.Speaking on the ‘Straight Facts Homie’ podcast with Trey Wingo, Bradel Chamblee said:“One thing he (Donald Trump) said to me, he said, ‘I know you and I disagree on LIV, but let me tell you why LIV is going to stick around.’ … First of all, Yasir (Al-Rumayyan), the gentleman who runs PIF (Public Investment Fund), he loves golf more than you and I do’. And he said, ‘Second of all, they have 32 trillion dollars’ worth of money in oil underneath that sand’.”Following up on the conversation, Chamblee pointed out that LIV Golf is solely funded by the Saudis. The analyst stated that the PIF need to diversify their economy for long-term political reasons. For the unversed, the breakaway tour is currently on break after the conclusion of its fourth season. The LIV series will return with season five in Riyadh in February 2026.