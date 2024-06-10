Scottie Scheffler beats his single-season record of $21,000,000 prize money earnings after taking home another $4M at the Memorial

Scottie Scheffler surpassed his single-season earnings record with a victory at the 2024 Memorial Tournament. The American golfer earned $21 million in 2023, and this year, although it's only mid-season, he has already exceeded his highest earnings mark.

Scheffler has been phenomenal in 2024 on the PGA Tour. At the Memorial Tournament, he defeated Collin Morikawa to register a one-stroke victory, marking his fifth win of the year. Interestingly, all of his victories this season have come from the biggest tournaments of the year, significantly contributing to his phenomenal earnings of $24 million.

Additionally, according to Bleacher Report, Scheffler jumped from ninth to seventh place among all-time highest earners on the PGA Tour, with total career earnings of around $66 million.

Trending

Expand Tweet

For his victory at the Memorial Tournament, Scottie Scheffler was awarded a check for $4 million. He won several big events this season and took home more than $3 million in prize money after each victory.

Scheffler's winning streak started at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, where he won $4 million in prize money. He then won The Players Championship, earning $4.5 million. His victories at the Masters and RBC Heritage brought him $3.6 million from each event.

Scottie Scheffler's earnings over the years

Scottie Scheffler started his professional journey in 2018, earning just $25,080 that year, followed by $139,871 in 2019, according to Spotrac. He played well in 2020, earning around $2 million, followed by $14 million in 2021. His earnings in the last three seasons have been in the double digits. He made around $21 million last year and has already exceeded $24 million this year.

Scheffler has won 11 tournaments on the PGA Tour so far, with his maiden win coming in 2022 at the WM Phoenix Open. In 2024, he has already won five events, and the season is not yet complete. He started the year with a T5 finish at The Sentry, earning him $690,500. He has participated in 13 tournaments this season and made the cut in all of them, meaning he earned from every event he played. In fact, the 27-year-old has not missed a cut since the start of the 2022-23 season.

Scheffler has been exemplary this season, recording 12 top-10 finishes and two runner-up finishes. Here are Scottie Scheffler's earnings from each event in 2024:

- The Sentry (T5): $690,500

- The American Express (T17): $132,300

- AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (T6): $642,500

- WM Phoenix Open (T3): $519,200

- The Genesis Invitational (T10): $455,000

- Arnold Palmer Invitational (Winner): $4 million

- The Players Championship (Winner): $4.5 million

- Texas Children's Houston Open (T2): $553,735

- Masters (Winner): $3.6 million

- RBC Heritage (Winner): $3.6 million

- PGA Championship (T8): $521,417.50

- Charles Schwab Challenge (T2): $809,900

- The Memorial Tournament (Winner): $4 million

With the conclusion of the Memorial Tournament, Scottie Scheffler will next tee off at the 2024 US Open at Pinehurst No. 2 golf course.