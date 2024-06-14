Scottie Scheffler cards first-ever Major round without hitting a birdie as he finishes Round 2 +5 and outside the Cut line currently

Even when he doesn't win, Scottie Scheffler fares pretty well at Major tournaments. At the US Open, however, the World No. 1 golfer did something in the second round that he's never done before, going an entire Major round without hitting a single birdie.

Scheffler struggled in the first round, shooting one over par. After the second 18 holes, it's clear that his struggles did not end. He shot four over without making better than par once and is currently outside the projected cut line. At the time of writing, he's two shots below the projected cut.

The golfer came in as the betting favorite, but it will take a miracle for that to come true now. It's going to take some luck for Scheffler just to make it to the final round. He is currently tied for 88th. The cut at the US Open is the top 60 and ties, so Scheffler's on the outside looking in.

Scottie Scheffler can still make the cut at US Open 2024

The projected line is far from concrete, even if the golfer has finished playing for the day. Scottie Scheffler could still move up, thanks to the other players. He would need golfers ahead of him to struggle in round two, but he's not assured an early exit as of now.

Nick Dunlap, Min Woo Lee, Ryan Fox, Sam Burns, Gary Woodland, Matt Kuchar, Seamus Power, and Justin Lower are among the long list of golfers who are only a couple of shots ahead of Scheffler and still have a significant amount of holes remaining today.

If they and others in similar positions struggle today, Scheffler could catch a break. However, even if he does move on, he faces an immense challenge in getting to the top of the leaderboard.

Scottie Scheffler may miss the cut

Currently, Patrick Cantlay and Thomas Detry are five under par atop the leaderboard (Cantlay hasn't teed off yet in round two). They're 10 shots up on Scheffler, making it hard to imagine any sort of victory in the near future for Scottie Scheffler.

Scheffler has not missed a cut all year. His worst finish to date is a T17 at the American Express. Other than that, he's been in the top 10 every single start. Additionally, his worst score this season is eight under par. If he does make it to Saturday, he will still likely put up a season-worst scoreline.

Scottie Scheffler already has five wins this season. Those include a Major (The Masters Tournament), the Players Championship, and two Signature Events. However, even the world's top-ranked golfer is capable of struggling.

His last two rounds at the Memorial Tournament, which resulted in a win, were a bit of a struggle. He was -10 after the second round. He followed that by breaking even and then shooting two over in the final round. Coupled with the two US Open rounds, Scheffler is +7 over his last four rounds of golf.

