Scottie Scheffler confronted by journalist for a ‘Michael Jordan trick’ at the Genesis Invitational presser

Scottie Scheffler was confronted by a journalist for a "Michael Jordan trick" during the press conference of the 2025 Genesis Invitational. The American golfer teed it up this week at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) on Thursday, February 13, and had a solid outing. He played a round of 67 on Friday and settled in second place on the leaderboard.

Ad

During the press conference of the Genesis Invitational on February 14, a reporter asked him about his good-scoring in the tournament. In response, Scheffler said:

"I thought, Allie, if I talked more they would ask less questions, but I think I'm talking more."

The reporter then quickly said:

"That's a Jordan trick."

Scheffler said:

"No, what have you got?"

"In terms of coming off trying to get rid of rust or whatever to put together a good scoring round, isn't that part of -?" the reporter asked.

Ad

Trending

Scottie Scheffler then reflected on his performance, saying:

"I love seeing that, definitely. I mean, I felt like my short game the last couple weeks has not been nearly where it should be. I think I hit some shots around the green that were a little bit unusual for me and this week I feel like, especially today around the greens I was really good."

Ad

The Genesis Invitational is a signature event but had a cutline after 36 holes, and only the players finishing above the cutline qualified to compete in the final two rounds. Davis Thompson took the lead in the game after two rounds with a score of 8-under.

A look into Scottie Scheffler's performance at the 2025 Genesis Invitational

Scottie Scheffler at 2025 The Genesis Invitational (Image Source: Imagn)

Scottie Scheffler started his game at the Genesis Invitational on the first tee hole and made a birdie on the second. He added another birdie on the fourth hole, followed by a bogey on the fifth hole. He then made two more birdies on the sixth and seventh holes. He made a bogey on the 14th hole for a round of 2-under 70.

Ad

Scheffler teed it up for the second round on the tenth hole. He made birdies on the 13th and the 18th hole. He then made a birdie on the third hole and carded an eagle on the sixth hole for a round of 5-under 67. Scheffler settled for second place after two rounds at the Genesis Invitational.

Prior to teeing up at the Genesis Invitational, Scheffler played at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the WM Phoenix Open. He had a decent finish in both tournaments, finishing T9 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and T25 at the WM Phoenix Open.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback