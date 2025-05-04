Scottie Scheffler creates history after Rory McIlroy on Saturday at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson

Scottie Scheffler is currently leading the CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025 going into the final round. He has carded -23 after 54 holes and has a lead of eight strokes before the final 18 holes. This is the largest 54-hole lead since Rory McIlroy's eight-shot lead going into the final round at the 2011 US Open.

Golf.com shared this incredible stat on X as Scheffler gears up for the final round at the TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas.

Scheffler has equaled Rory McIlroy's record, who eventually went on to win the 2011 US Open and registered his first Major championship victory of his career.

It is unlikely any other golfer will overtake him on the final day, and we can expect Scottie Scheffler to register his first win of the season. The second spot in the leaderboard is occupied by three golfers, Erik van Rooyen, Adam Schenk and Ricky Castillo, who are eight strokes behind at -15.

With a win today, Scottie Scheffler will receive $1.782 million from the total prize money purse of $9,900,000. Additionally, he will also receive 500 FedExCup points, which will take him to the second spot in the season-long FedExCup rankings.

The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025 leaderboard

Here's the CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025 leaderboard with the final round in progress:

1. Scottie Scheffler -23

T2. Erik van Rooyen -15

T2. Adam Schenk -15

T2. Ricky Castillo -15

T5. Matt McCarty -14

T5. Pierceson Coody -14

T5. Jordan Spieth -14

T5. Kurt Kitayama -14

T5. Jhonattan Vegas -14

T10. Chris Gotterup -13

T10. Ross Steelman -13

T10. Taylor Dickson -13

T10. Max McGreevy -13

T10. Sam Burns -13

T10. Mark Hubbard -13

T10. Takumi Kanaya -13

T10. Sam Stevens -13

T10. Rasmus Højgaard -13

T10. Antoine Rozner -13

T10. Nico Echavarria -13

T21. Doug Ghim -12

T21. Michael Thorbjornsen -12

T21. Si Woo Kim -12

T21. Cameron Champ -12

T21. Vince Whaley -12

T21. Will Gordon -12

T21. Kevin Roy -12

T21. Andrew Putnam -12

T21. Eric Cole -12

T30. Jake Knapp -11

T30. Rikuya Hoshino -11

T30. Harry Hall -11

T30. Davis Riley -11

T30. Chandler Phillips -11

T30. Ben Martin -11

T30. Trey Mullinax -11

T30. Sungjae Im -11

T30. Patrick Rodgers -11

T39. Henrik Norlander -10

T39. Matteo Manassero -10

T39. Alex Smalley -10

T39. Joseph Bramlett -10

T39. Thorbjørn Olesen -10

T39. Nate Lashley -10

T39. Danny Walker -10

T46. Niklas Norgaard -9

T46. Kevin Yu -9

T46. Rico Hoey -9

T46. Sami Valimaki -9

T50. Karl Vilips -8

T50. Webb Simpson -8

T50. Patton Kizzire -8

T53. David Skinns -7

T53. Ben Kohles -7

T55. Isaiah Salinda -6

T55. Nicolai Højgaard -6

T55. Matt Kuchar -6

T55. Stephan Jaeger -6

T55. Thomas Rosenmueller -6

T60. Byeong Hun An -5

T60. Cam Davis -5

T60. Ryan Fox -5

T60. Victor Perez -5

64. Brandon Matthews -4

65. Beau Hossler -3

66. Mac Meissner -2

T67. Camilo Villegas -1

T67. Alejandro Tosti -1

T67. Rafael Campos -1

70. John Pak +2

