"Scottie Scheffler is done" - Fans react to the 3x Major champion's injury scare at the Charles Schwab Challenge

Scottie Scheffler maintained his strong form at the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge. He finished the tournament tied for fourth place with a score of 8 strokes under par. Scheffler was only 4 strokes behind the tournament's winner, Ben Griffin. However, sources indicate that Scheffler had a major injury scare in the middle of the tournament.

According to a video posted on the X page of NUCLR Golf, Scheffler's swing may have hurt him. The golfer was able to hit the ball quite far, but his back could not withstand it. Scheffler was seen gripping his back after the shot due to the discomfort he experienced throughout the swing. The caption on this post read:

"The latest version of the Scheffler Shuffle 😲"

In the comments section of this post, fans expressed concern for their favourite golfer. One fan even claimed that if Scottie Scheffler continues to play at this rate, he will undoubtedly suffer irreversible damage to his back. The fan's comment read:

Another fan noted that Scottie Scheffler's shooting does not appear to be comfortable for him. The comment stated:

Here is a look at some other concerning comments by the fans:

"Looks painful," one fan stated.

"Yea.. that looks like it hurt" another fan expressed their opinion on the shot.

"That hurt MY back," one fan shared their feelings after seeing the shot.

"Get that man on the senior tour stat" one fan pointed out.

How much money has Scottie Scheffler made from golf in the 2025 season?

PGA: Charles Schwab Challenge - Final Round - Source: Imagn

Currently ranked No. 1 in the world, Scottie Scheffler has been in good form this season. He has won two events so far -- the CJ Cup Byron Nelson and the 2025 PGA Championship. Aside from that, he has six top-ten finishes this season and two top-20 finishes. These performances earned him a total of $10,558,697 this season.

Here is a detailed breakdown of how much Scottie Scheffler has won at which tournament:

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am – T9 – 67-70-69-67 – $535,000

– T9 – 67-70-69-67 – $535,000 WM Phoenix Open – T25 – 69-66-68-72 – $69,197

– T25 – 69-66-68-72 – $69,197 The Genesis Invitational – T3 – 70-67-76-66 – $1,200,000

– T3 – 70-67-76-66 – $1,200,000 Arnold Palmer Invitational – T11 – 71-72-71-70 – $451,250

– T11 – 71-72-71-70 – $451,250 THE PLAYERS Championship – T20 – 69-70-72-73 – $240,250

– T20 – 69-70-72-73 – $240,250 Texas Children's Houston Open – T2 – 67-62-69-63 – $845,500

– T2 – 67-62-69-63 – $845,500 Masters Tournament – 4 – 68-71-72-69 – $1,008,000

– 4 – 68-71-72-69 – $1,008,000 RBC Heritage – T8 – 64-70-68-70 – $580,000

– T8 – 64-70-68-70 – $580,000 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson – 1 – 61-63-66-63 – $1,782,000

– 1 – 61-63-66-63 – $1,782,000 PGA Championship – 1 – 69-68-65-71 – $3,420,000

– 1 – 69-68-65-71 – $3,420,000 Charles Schwab Challenge – T4 – 68-71-64-69 – $427,500

