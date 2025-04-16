Scottie Scheffler gets honest about ‘easy week’ at RBC Heritage ahead of title defense

World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler is set to defend his title at the upcoming RBC Heritage. In a pre-tournament press conference, he revealed that he was looking forward to having an easy week at the competition following the conclusion of the 2025 Masters Tournament.

Scheffler is a two-time Masters champion who lifted the trophy at Augusta in 2022 and 2024. He has won 13 events on the PGA Tour and finished at T2 in the 2023 PGA Championship and the 2022 U.S. Open. He attempted to defend his title at the 2025 Masters but was bested by Rory McIlroy and two others, finishing the tournament in fourth position.

Last year, the American golfer won the RBC Heritage with a total score of 19-under, three strokes ahead of the runner-up, Sahith Theegala. This year, he is set to defend his title against golfers such as two-time major champions Xander Schauffele and Justin Thomas. In a pre-tournament presser at Harbour Town Golf Links, Scottie Scheffler said (via ASAP Sports):

“It’s fun being back here in Hilton Head. We have special memories here from last year’s tournament. It’s good to be back in town. Like I said, the food’s really good. It feels like a really easy week for us coming off Augusta. The golf course is really great. It’s a simple week for us.”

The 2024 Masters champion also compared the Harbour Town Golf Links course to Augusta National, saying that the fairways in the former are smaller than those at Augusta.

When asked if he planned to use distance-measuring devices to play, Scottie Scheffler claimed that he had forgotten the devices would be allowed, but he was leaving the decision to his trusted caddie, Ted Scott.

Scottie Scheffler’s tee-off time is 10:15 a.m. (ET) and he is grouped with seven-time PGA Tour winner Viktor Hovland to play.

How did Scottie Scheffler perform in the final round of the 2025 Masters Tournament?: Scorecard explored

Although Scottie Scheffler couldn't defend his title at the 2025 Masters, he certainly put up a good fight. The World No. 1 began the final round with an even par in the first three holes. He carded a score of 69 at the end of his round with two bogeys and five birdies.

Scheffler moved up from T6 to land in fourth place at the end of the day. He finished with eight-under, three strokes away from the lead, and went home with $1.008 million for his performance.

Here’s a look at Scottie Scheffler’s scorecard from the final round of the 2025 Masters Tournament:

Round 4

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 5) - 5

Hole 3 (par 4) - 4

Hole 4 (par 3) - 4

Hole 5 (par 4) - 3

Hole 6 (par 3) - 3

Hole 7 (par 4) - 3

Hole 8 (par 5) - 4

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 4

Hole 12 (par 3) - 4

Hole 13 (par 5) - 4

Hole 14 (par 4) - 3

Hole 15 (par 5) - 5

Hole 16 (par 3) - 3

Hole 17 (par 4) - 4

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

