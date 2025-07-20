Scottie Scheffler gets honest about Tiger Woods comparison following Open Championship win

Scottie Scheffler just left the world awestruck with his dominant victory at Royal Portrush. Following his Open Championship triumph, the golfer spoke up regarding comparisons with Tiger Woods.The world No. 1's achievement at The Open led many to draw comparisons between him and Woods. Tiger won his first major by securing the Green Jacket on April 13, 1997. He took 1197 days to win his fourth major at the 2000 British Open.Scottie Scheffler just achieved the same number on Sunday by winning his fourth Major title. He has been compared to Woods by golfers and the media in recent days.A reporter asked Scheffler about this, and referred to the time when one of the commentators also made a similar comparison. Scheffler openly dismissed the claims, saying (quoted by ASAP Sports):&quot;I still think they're a bit silly. Tiger won, what, 15 majors? This is my fourth. I just got one-fourth of the way there. I think Tiger stands alone in the game of golf.&quot;Scheffler also spoke about Tiger's influence behind his game.&quot;He was inspirational for me growing up. He was a very, very talented guy, and he was a special person to be able to be as good as he was at the game of golf.&quot;Scheffler won The Open with an overall score of 17-under, four shots clear of second placed Harris English. He also won the PGA Championship earlier this year and has two Masters titles to his name.Tiger Woods shared his thoughts on Scottie SchefflerTiger Woods talked in detail about the similarities and dissimilarities between his and Scottie Scheffler's game. In an old clip shared by the PGA Tour on X, the 15-time major winner heaped praise on the latter.While talking about how Scheffler's mind works, Woods said in the video:&quot;It’s over 72 holes. It’s not a sprint; it’s a marathon... that’s the similarity in how we play the game. I did it differently. My game was very violent at times. We played differently. He slid on it. I snapped on it.”Woods also analyzed how Scheffler dominates the greens so well.&quot;Forget all the footwork stuff. If you sat behind him and only looked at the golf ball, how tight it is, he doesn't move the ball very much either way. He hits in these tight windows and shapes it in varying degrees, you can understand why he’s able to control distance into the greens as well as he does.&quot;While Scottie Scheffler now has four Major titles to his name, he is still a long way away from Tiger Woods' number (15). Jack Nicklaus has won the most Majors in golf with 18 victories to his name.