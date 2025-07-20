Scottie Scheffler is as dominant as Tiger Woods, says the World No. 1 golfer's on-course adversary

Scottie Scheffler just won the prestigious Claret Jug for the first time in his professional career. Now, his on-course adversary, Xander Schauffele, has spoken up about the PGA Tour professional's sheer dominance.At the beginning of this year, Scheffler was having some trouble following his temporary hiatus due to his hand injury last year. The golfer was struggling to win tournaments and even fared well beyond the top 10s on some occasions.Today, Scottie Scheffler has become the second straight professional golfer to win the PGA Championship and the Open Championship in the same season. Schauffele, who contested with the golfer in Royal Portrush, recently made an admission.The 2024 Open Championship winner ended the major seven strokes behind Scheffler. He compared Scottie Scheffler's dominance with the legendary Tiger Woods. While talking with the press, Schauffele said:&quot;I don't think we thought the golfing world would see someone as dominant as Tiger come through so soon… and here's Scottie sort of taking that throne of dominance….,” mentioned Schauffele.&quot;You can't even say he's on a run. He's just been killing it for over two years now. He's a tough man to beat, and when you see his name up on the leaderboard, it sucks for us.&quot;Schauffele's statement about Scottie Scheffler was posted by NUCLR GOLF on their X (previously Twitter) timeline.The world number one was leading the last major of this season from Saturday, as he was in the solo leader's spot. Scheffler kept his momentum constant on Sunday as well, showcasing consistency and accuracy.Scheffler started the front nine of the final round of The Open Championship 2025 with a birdie on par 4 hole 1. He then scored two consistent pars before securing back-to-back birdies on par 4 holes 4 and 5.After two pars, he then scored a bogey on the 443-yard par 4 hole 8, followed by a birdie on par 4 hole 9. Scottie Scheffler's performance on the back nine was consistent pars throughout, including an impressive birdie on the 539-yard par-5 hole 12.Exploring Scottie Scheffler's final scorecard from The Open Championship 2025Here's a detailed look at Scottie Scheffler's round 4 scorecard from the 153rd Open:Front Nine:par 4 Hole 1 — 3 ( birdie )par 5 Hole 2 — 5par 3 Hole 3 — 3par 4 Hole 4 — 3 ( birdie )par 4 Hole 5 — 3 ( birdie )par 3 Hole 6 — 3par 5 Hole 7 — 5par 4 Hole 8 — 6 (double bogey )par 4 Hole 9 — 3 ( birdie )Front Nine total — 34 (-2)Back Nine:par 4 Hole 10 — 4par 4 Hole 11 — 4par 5 Hole 12 — 4 ( birdie )par 3 Hole 13 — 3par 4 Hole 14 — 4par 4 Hole 15 — 4par 3 Hole 16 — 3par 4 Hole 17 — 4par 4 Hole 18 — 4Back Nine total — 34 (-1)Total score in First Round = 3 under par 68