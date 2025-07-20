“This is some next level s**t” – 2-time DP World Tour winner blown away by Scottie Scheffler’s perspective on life

World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler recently shared an insightful view on life, the game of golf, and how fleeting celebratory moments are. Two-time DP World Tour winner Byeong-Hun An reacted to Scheffler’s statements, calling him “admirable.”Ahead of the 2025 Open Championship, Scheffler was interviewed in a press conference that took an unexpected turn when he began to share some thought-provoking words. The 16-time PGA Tour winner said,“I think it's kind of funny, I think I said something after the Byron this year about, like, it feels like you work your whole life to celebrate winning a tournament for like a few minutes. It only lasts a few minutes, that kind of euphoric feeling…”Byeong-Hun An then quoted a clip of Scottie Scheffler’s interview, saying,“I’ve never admired to have someone else’s golf game but his meaning and purpose of life is admirable. This is some next level sh*t.”During the interview, Scheffler expressed that although he feels fortunate to pursue his passion professionally, golf is not his ultimate goal. Golf is ultimately not the most important thing in his life, and he would much rather be a great father than a great golfer.This year alone, Scottie Scheffler has won the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, the PGA Championship, and the Memorial Tournament. A three-time major champion, he has also won four events on the DP World Tour.Scottie Scheffler and Byeong-Hun An both teed off in the 2025 Open Championship at Royal Portrush on Thursday. An scored 5-over 147 after 36 holes and missed the 1-over cut line. Meanwhile, Scheffler made the cut and is now at the top of the leaderboard going into the final round.How did Scottie Scheffler perform in the 2025 Open Championship, Round 3?Moving day at the 2025 Open Championship has been concluded, and Scottie Scheffler put up a stellar performance in the round. He maintained his position at the top of the leaderboard and is still the top contender for the title.The Ridgewood-born golfer fired through a phenomenal bogey-free round on the third day of the last major of the year. He kicked it off with even par on the first six holes, followed by a beautiful eagle on the par-5 seventh.Scheffler fired one birdie on the front nine before shooting the second and last birdie of the day on the par-3 16th hole. He scored 4-under 67 in the round, bringing his total across 54 holes to 14-under 199.The 29-year-old golfer is now four strokes ahead of Haotong Li, who is in second place with 10-under. Matt Fitzpatrick is in third place with 9-under.Scottie Scheffler has won three Majors, but has yet to win the Open Championship and the US Open. Should he emerge victorious tomorrow, it will bring him one step closer to becoming a career Grand Slam winner.