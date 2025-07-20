"He's not transcending the game like Tiger Woods" - 3x major winner shares take on Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler is currently leading the leaderboard in the final round of the 2025 Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club. Amid the World No. 1's Round 4 play, three-time major winner Jordan Spieth talked about how the former is 'transcending' golf compared to legendary Tiger Woods.The final round of the last major championship of this year is currently underway at the Dunluce Links Course. Jordan Spieth shot a total of 2-under par after 72 holes of competition, while Shefller dominated the weekend, moving closer to his maiden Open title.During the post-round media interactions, Spieth talked about Scottie Scheffler's nature of contribution to the game. According to the 2017 Open winner, Scheffler does not care about fame. He said:&quot;He doesn't care to be a superstar. He's not transcending the game like Tiger did. He's not bringing it to a non-golf audience necessarily.&quot;Spieth also added that Scottie Scheffler likes to take time out for his family and hobbies.&quot;He just wants to get away from the game and separate the two... you know... he's always with his family,&quot; Spieth said.Check the full clip of Spieth talking about Scheffler on GOLF.com's X (previously Twitter) timeline:Spieth's reference to Tiger Woods was a callback to the time when the 82-time PGA Tour winner admitted that his daughter Sam, hates golf because the sport took her father away many times.Scottie Scheffler has often been spotted attending post-round interviews with his son and wife beside him.When Scottie Scheffler publicly sorted his priorities out before The OpenThe three-time major winner is enjoying a strong lead at the 2025 Open and is likely to be crowned champion after his Round 4 play concludes. Scottie Scheffler, in a pre-tournament press conference, talked about being able to provide for his family due to him being a pro golfer. The PGA Tour pro said (as quoted by Heavy):&quot;I love playing golf. I love being able to compete... I love being a father. I love being able to take care of my son. I love being able to provide for my family out here playing golf.&quot;He also shared how he prioritizes his wife, Meredith Scudder Scheffler, and his son, Bennett.&quot;Every day when I wake up early to go put in the work, my wife thanks me for going out and working so hard. When I get home, I try and thank her every day for taking care of our son. That’s why I talk about family being my priority&quot;As of this writing, Scottie is headlining the Open Championship 2025 leaderboard with fourt-stroke lead over Harris English and Chris Gotterup.