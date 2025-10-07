Scottie Scheffler headlines Hero World Challenge field as Tiger Woods opts out

Scottie Scheffler is all set to compete in the 2025 Hero World Challenge. The golfer's past performance in this tournament has been pretty impressive, and he was not only the winner of the previous edition but also of the 2023 edition. Scheffler also has the record for the greatest win margin of six shots in this tournament's history, which he accomplished in 2024.

On October 7, Golf Digest posted a report regarding Scottie Scheffler's participation in the tournament. The golfer has been in top form this season, winning six PGA Tour events and two golf majors. While the World No. 1 was unable to help his team gain an edge in the 2025 Ryder Cup, he did win his singles match against Rory McIlroy.

This makes Scottie Scheffler a clear fan favourite to win the 2025 Hero World Challenge and accomplish a three-peat. In addition, the Golf Digest report also discussed Tiger Woods' potential participation in the competition. The tournament typically involves 20 players competing, and 17 golfers have been chosen for the field, with Woods' name not included.

Three golfers will be chosen for the field by sponsor exemption, and there is a slight chance that Woods may be included. The 82-time PGA Tour winner has been sidelined for the whole 2025 season due to a ruptured right Achilles tendon sustained in March.

Interestingly, if Woods fails to compete in this year's Hero World Challenge, it will be his second consecutive absence from this competition. After all, he missed the event in 2024 owing to microdecompression surgery for nerve impingement in the lumbar spine.

What does the field for the 2025 Hero World Challenge look like thus far?

2025 U.S. Junior Amateur - Day One - Source: Getty

Tiger Woods, with his father, Earl, founded the Hero World Challenge in 2000. The tournament has 20 of the world's top golfers competing for a $5 million prize pool, with the winner receiving $1 million. This year, the tournament's official website has announced 17 golfers who will be taking part in the event. Here's a look at all of them:

Scottie Scheffler

Cameron Young

Xander Schauffele

Patrick Cantlay

Justin Thomas

Sam Burns

J.J. Spaun

Corey Conners

Robert MacIntyre

Chris Gotterup

Harris English

Wyndham Clark

Keegan Bradley

Brian Harman

Justin Rose

Sepp Straka

Hideki Matsuyama

TBA (Tournament Exemption)

TBA (Tournament Exemption)

TBA (Tournament Exemption)

The official website of the tournament also confirmed that this season's event will take place from December 4 to 7, in Albany, Bahamas. Interestingly, the competition will be held in Albany, Bahamas, for the tenth time. The GOLF channel will broadcast live coverage of the tournament, while NBC Sports will cover the third and final rounds.

