Scottie Scheffler opens up on Ben Griffin being a part of the American Ryder Cup team

Scottie Scheffler managed to win his 19th PGA Tour event at the Pro Core Championship. The World No. 1 finished the tournament with a total score of 19 under par, only one shot clear of second-place finisher Ben Griffin, who was neck to neck with him during the final round.

Ad

Griffin's round eventually slipped off after he made a bogey on the par-4 Hole 14. On top of that, Scottie Scheffler earned an advantage on par 5 Hole 15 by making a birdie, which turned out to be a tournament-winning shot. Following the event, Scheffler praised Griffin for his performance and explained why he was chosen to be a member of the upcoming Team USA Ryder Cup.

In the press conference, Scottie Scheffler explained,

Ad

Trending

"I think Ben (Griffin) always had the belief that he was going to be out here. I don't know if he was an accountant or (loan mortgage officer) for that long. When you talk to Ben, he's a guy that has a lot of confidence; he's got a lot of self-belief. That's what we love about him being a part of our Ryder Cup team."

Ad

The World No. 1 also stated that Ben Griffin is a golfer who has never lacked confidence, and there is no question that he will be a major factor in the Ryder Cup. Scheffler stated:

"He has put in ... a ton of work, and he's always looking to improve. He's never lacked confidence, and he's going to be a great part of our Ryder Cup team this year, and I'm sure he'll be a part of many teams going forward as well."

Ad

Both golfers have a long history, dating back to their junior golf days. The World No. 1 also discussed this at the press conference, stating that he is aware of the two-time PGA Tour winner's excellent ball striking skills.

Scottie Scheffler sheds light on Ben Griffin's experience and growth throughout the years

The Memorial Tournament - Source: Getty

Ben Griffin has had a pretty successful 2025 season thus far. He has won two tournaments, including the Zurich Classic and the Charles Schwab Challenge. Griffin was inches away from winning the Pro Core Championship, and even Scottie Scheffler stated that, knowing Griffin's abilities, he will undoubtedly rebound shortly. Scheffler explains,

Ad

"I grew up with Ben. He always had the talent to make it out here. He's been a tremendous putter for his entire -- as long as I've known him, and his ball-striking has really come around, and he's also picked up some speed."

Scheffler later added,

"I was fortunate to be the winner this week, but (Griffin's) going to bounce back. I'm excited that he's going to be on my team in a couple weeks. I'm excited that I don't have to play against him."

For their respective performances, Scottie Scheffler managed to bag $1,080,000, and Ben Griffin managed to win $654,000.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More