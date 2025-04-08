Scottie Scheffler opens up on the inspiration behind his work ethic: "A really really hard worker"

World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler is hitting the Augusta National greens once again in an attempt to secure his third Masters title. During a press conference ahead of the tournament on Tuesday, Scheffler revealed that his mother inspires his work ethic because she’s a hard worker.

Ad

Scheffler is a 13-time PGA Tour winner with two major championship victories. He has won the Masters Tournament twice, in 2022 and 2024. He won the Best Golfer ESPY Award in 2023 and 2024 and also won the PGA Tour FedEx Cup in 2024.

According to the Masters rules, past champions are allowed to play with a guest of their choice on Sunday before the first round of the Masters. The reigning champion, Scottie Scheffler, invited his mother to play with him. While in the interview room at Augusta, Scheffler was asked to mention what he admires most about her. The three-time European Tour winner said via Masters' YouTube [50:50:05]:

Ad

Trending

“My mom is a really really hard worker. I think I definitely learned a lot of my work ethic from watching her because she always put her best into her job and her best at being a mom as well.”

“You know, she worked full-time while we were growing up, my dad stayed home and took care of all four of us and so it wasn't, I would say, an ideal situation for her. I think she would’ve rather stayed home all day,” he added.

Ad

Ad

The American golfer further said that his mother is now retired and is enjoying spending a lot of time with her children and grandchildren.

Scottie Scheffler's mother isn't the only family member who has played with him at Augusta. Last year, he teed off with his sister Molly ahead of the tournament.

Scottie Scheffler admits that becoming a father has made him more time-efficient

Scottie Scheffler married his wife, Meredith, in 2020, and the two welcomed their first son, Bennett, in May 2024. During the press conference at Augusta National on Tuesday, Scheffler was asked to describe the impact having a son has had on him.

Ad

The World No. 1 said that before having a son, he used to be able to spend more time on the course because he didn't have any obligations waiting for him. However, being a father has added more things to his to-do list, and as such, he has had to learn how to manage his time better. He said. [6:00:19]:

“I could practice for as long as I wanted to. I could waste time and do things a bit differently. And now being on this side of it where I have more stuff that I need to do and I have a family that I’d like to get home to at a reasonable time, and so I try to be much more efficient now with my time.”

Scottie Scheffler also said that being a father has made him develop a newfound appreciation for his parents.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More