Scottie Scheffler opens up on Ryder Cup battle against Team Europe at Bethpage Black

Scottie Scheffler certainly didn't have a good time at the 2025 Ryder Cup. The World Number One was meant to be the game changer for Team USA, but things did not go his way throughout the first two days of the tournament. Scheffler was paired with Russell Henley and even Bryson DeChambeau, but he was unable to gain an edge with either of them and lost all of his foursomes or four-ball matches.Despite this, Scheffler fought hard in his singles match against Rory McIlroy and eventually won the one point for Team USA. The golfer recently underlined all of this in an Instagram post, noting that representing the United States in the Ryder Cup was a big deal for him. Regardless of what transpired, he praised the supporters who came to Bethpage Black Golf Club to cheer the team on.Furthermore, in the caption of the IG post, Scottie Scheffler also congratulated Team Europe for retaining the trophy. The caption to the post stated,&quot;Representing Team USA at the @rydercupusa was a great honor. There’s nothing like the pride of competing alongside such incredible teammates. Thank you for everyone that came out to cheer us on this past week - it’s something I’ll never forget. A hard fought week and a major congratulations to Team Europe. 🇺🇸&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTeam Europe retained the Ryder Cup title with a final score of 15-13. While the team held a comfortable lead after the first two days, Team USA put up a strong fight in Sunday's Singles, which even Scottie Scheffler praised during an interview on the last day of the competition.Scottie Scheffler expressed happiness with Team USA's &quot;grind&quot; for the 2025 Ryder CupPGA: Ryder Cup - Final Day - Source: ImagnDuring an interview on the closing day of the Ryder Cup, Scottie Scheffler expressed appreciation for all of Team USA's efforts and work during the event. He recognized that things did not work out for them in the end, but even playing the matchups was really difficult.Scheffler stated (as quoted by Asap Sports),&quot;Yeah, just to keep fighting. Battled really hard yesterday and the first day. Things just did not work out the way I anticipated, but I was proud to be able to get a point today. It's tough; playing all five matches is a grind. Rory and I even chatted about that a little bit today. It was a grind, and I'm pretty tired, but I'm proud of the fight that our team showed.&quot;Apart from the team, Scheffler also appreciated his team captain, Keegan Bradley, he added,&quot;Keegan did a good job putting us in position and keeping the energy up, and the guys were motivated to come out and play. We've showed a lot of fight today.&quot;Scottie Scheffler earned a total of $200,000 for his participation in the 2025 Ryder Cup. Along with this money, he earned $300,000, which will be contributed to a charity.