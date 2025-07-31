Scottie Scheffler to pocket $18M despite not playing this week

Scottie Scheffler is not playing in the 2025 Wyndham Championship, but he’s still set to earn $18 million by the time the tournament ends on Sunday. The World No. 1 leads the FedEx Cup standings by a massive margin, thanks to an outstanding season with wins at the PGA Championship, The Open, the Memorial Tournament, and The CJ Cup. His lead is now untouchable, even with other top players competing in the final regular-season event in Greensboro.First, he’ll earn $8 million from the Comcast Business Tour Top 10, which rewards the top 10 players in the FedEx Cup standings at the end of the regular season. That $40 million bonus pool will be finalized after the Wyndham Championship. Players like Keegan Bradley and Ben Griffin, who are currently inside the top 10, are playing this week to try and improve their ranking before the playoffs begin.In addition, Scottie Scheffler will receive another $10 million from a new bonus structure introduced by the PGA Tour this season. The $100 million FedEx Cup pool has been divided into three parts: $20 million is awarded at the end of the regular season, with $10 million going to the No. 1 player; $22.93 million is given to the top 30 after the BMW Championship, which is the second playoff event; and $40 million is paid as prize money at the Tour Championship, now played as a regular 72-hole event without staggered starting strokes. Another $17.08 million will be distributed to players ranked 31 to 150 after the playoffs end.With all of this in place, Scottie Scheffler has secured an $18 million payday without needing to tee it up this week.How much money has Scottie Scheffler earned so far in 2025 on the PGA Tour?Scottie Scheffler has earned over $19 million so far in the 2025 PGA Tour season, with his recent Open Championship win playing a big role in pushing him past that mark. That victory also brought his official career earnings to $90,996,470, putting him closer to becoming one of the few players to cross the $100 million mark in official PGA Tour earnings. In just 16 starts this year, Scheffler has picked up four wins, one runner-up finish, and 13 top-10s, underlining his dominance throughout the season.He started his season with the AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing T9, 15-under to earn $535,000. At the WM Phoenix Open, he tied for 25th at 9-under and made $69,197. A T3 finish at The Genesis Invitational at 9-under added $1.2 million to his total. He tied for 11th at the Arnold Palmer Invitational at 4-under for $451,250, and followed it with a T20 finish at THE PLAYERS Championship at 4-under, earning $240,250.Scottie Scheffler came second at the Texas Children’s Houston Open at 19-under, which brought him $845,500. At the Masters, he finished fourth at 8-under to earn $1,008,000. He followed that with a T8 finish at the RBC Heritage at 12-under, collecting $580,000. His win at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at 31-under earned him $1,782,000, and his PGA Championship victory at 11-under brought in $3.42 million. A T4 finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge at 8-under added $427,500.Scottie Scheffler also won the Memorial Tournament at 10-under, which came with a $4 million payout. He tied for seventh at the U.S. Open at 4-over, taking home $615,786. A T6 finish at the Travelers Championship at 12-under gave him $695,000. At the Genesis Scottish Open, he tied for eighth at 9-under to earn $233,400. Finally, his most recent win at The Open Championship at 17-under earned him $3.1 million.With the FedEx Cup Playoffs still to come, Scheffler’s total could climb even higher in what has already been a record-setting season.